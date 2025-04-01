Why ‘Self-Care’ Looks Different to Everyone

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester draws to a close, a time of self-reflection and evaluation is quickly

approaching. Despite exam season looming, we still have ample time to assess our successes

and disappointments throughout the semester. Whether these thoughts are positive or

negative, it’s important to manage overthinking and find ways to occupy yourself to prevent

spiralling into negativity.



When it comes to self-care, there’s often an expectation of following a set, linear path that

will guarantee improvement or a sense of well-being. However, I believe self-care is much

more complex than this simplistic view suggests. What works for others may not work for

you. We all have unique life experiences and face challenges that don’t always have an

immediate solution. For example, while healthy eating and Pilates are known to have positive

effects on mental health, they may not fill the emotional void or address a specific issue

you’re dealing with. Similarly, adding extra steps to your skincare routine won’t necessarily

heal what’s happening internally. And that’s perfectly okay — it’s crucial to remember that.

With the constant flow of reels and TikToks, it can often feel like everyone else has their life

together and is further along in their “self-care” journey than you. But these tips and tricks

often fail to consider the unpredictable challenges we face in real life. We’re all on different

paths, and just because your journey looks different from someone else’s doesn’t mean it isn’t

the right one for you. At the end of the day, it’s your life. In the age of TikTok, we’re

conditioned to think that there are quick fixes for everything, and that healing is simply a

choice within our control. But that’s not realistic. So, if you’ve put in the effort toward self-

love or healing and haven’t seen results, don’t be discouraged. What matters is that you’ve

taken the step to make a change. No matter what method you try or how long it takes, you

will eventually reap the rewards because you’ve discovered something new about yourself —

a significant achievement in itself. Self-love and care begin with understanding what truly

makes you feel good.