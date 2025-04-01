Why ‘Self-Care’ Looks Different to Everyone

As the semester draws to a close, a time of self-reflection and evaluation is quickly
approaching. Despite exam season looming, we still have ample time to assess our successes
and disappointments throughout the semester. Whether these thoughts are positive or
negative, it’s important to manage overthinking and find ways to occupy yourself to prevent
spiralling into negativity.
When it comes to self-care, there’s often an expectation of following a set, linear path that
will guarantee improvement or a sense of well-being. However, I believe self-care is much
more complex than this simplistic view suggests. What works for others may not work for
you. We all have unique life experiences and face challenges that don’t always have an
immediate solution. For example, while healthy eating and Pilates are known to have positive
effects on mental health, they may not fill the emotional void or address a specific issue
you’re dealing with. Similarly, adding extra steps to your skincare routine won’t necessarily
heal what’s happening internally. And that’s perfectly okay — it’s crucial to remember that.
With the constant flow of reels and TikToks, it can often feel like everyone else has their life
together and is further along in their “self-care” journey than you. But these tips and tricks
often fail to consider the unpredictable challenges we face in real life. We’re all on different
paths, and just because your journey looks different from someone else’s doesn’t mean it isn’t
the right one for you. At the end of the day, it’s your life. In the age of TikTok, we’re
conditioned to think that there are quick fixes for everything, and that healing is simply a
choice within our control. But that’s not realistic. So, if you’ve put in the effort toward self-
love or healing and haven’t seen results, don’t be discouraged. What matters is that you’ve
taken the step to make a change. No matter what method you try or how long it takes, you
will eventually reap the rewards because you’ve discovered something new about yourself —
a significant achievement in itself. Self-love and care begin with understanding what truly
makes you feel good.
Everyone has their own rituals and routines, but what brings you the most happiness? Is it
going on solo dates, taking walks, reading, painting, baking, journaling? Getting to know
yourself requires spending quality time with yourself to figure out what you truly need. It’s
also important to step outside your comfort zone, as growth often occurs in uncomfortable
situations. I’ve personally struggled with this and used to be afraid of doing things alone.
Now, I love going out on my own — shopping, trying new restaurants, and more. Stop
waiting for others to join you! Self-love and care aren’t just about getting a fresh set of nails
or doing a hair mask; it’s about spending time with yourself. With the holidays approaching,
it’s the perfect time to focus on this or even start. There’s no specific “right time” — it’s up to
you and whether you’re ready to give yourself the attention you deserve. But when you do
decide to, be prepared for it to be harder than the glossy, picture-perfect portrayals you see
online. It may challenge you and push you out of your comfort zone at first. However, the
most important thing is that you’re prioritising yourself. So, don’t get discouraged!