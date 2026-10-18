What Your Lecture Outfit Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a throw-on-something-cute-and-comfy kinda girl, or your 9am lecture outfit is the last thing on your mind the night before – your university style is subtly conveying a glimpse into your super cute personality.

Baggy low-rise joggers, a baby tee and New Balance 530s

You’re effortlessly cool. You understood the “cute and comfy” assignment. You don’t try too hard, and yet you always look put together. Bonus points for some chunky gold hoops. You’re also super locked in – perhaps more than most. You have priorities. Your outfits don’t take up too much of your brain space, so that you have more time to focus on being disgustingly educated. You’re probably heading to the gym after class, and then going to the pub with your girlies afterwards. You have mastered the uni/sports/socialising/work-life balance. We all envy you.

Flared jeans, a preppy blouse and mary janes

Autumn is truly the season that you shine. The Smiths are undoubtedly the soundtrack of your commute to uni. You’ve always got Vinted open on your laptop alongside your lecture notes. As much as you love learning about Shakespeare, your mind is on your next thrifted purchase. People will almost certainly find you in the library during the crisp autumn days, before you head out to an indie pub quiz with all of your cool guitar-playing friends in the evening. You don’t take life too seriously – even when the bottom of your flares are soaked from the rain.

Oversized knit jumper, a mini skirt and knee-high boots

You’ve got 90s chic down to a T. You probably spend your free evenings fangirling over Rachel Green’s iconic wardrobe with your hair in an overnight heatless blowout. Your life is as put together as your outfit. Your boots click-clack to let everyone know that the resident lecture-girl boss is back. Episodes of Gilmore Girls are the soundtrack to your cosy autumn evening study sessions. During lectures, your mind probably wanders to your dreams of running your own cute bookstore-café with your bestie in London.

Baggy low-rise jeans, a knit button-down cardigan and ballet flats

Miss Honey is your inspiration. You have dreams of being a primary school teacher with your students’ artwork hung proudly around the walls. You are super kind and caring towards others, and always leave people a better person than how you found them. You’re the first to offer your friends your lecture notes when they’ve accidentally slept in. You simply must have a pair of vintage ballet flats in every colour.