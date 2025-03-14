What does the Megan Thee Stallion Interview at the Oscars 2025 mean for the future of journalism?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.



In the recent years, particularly following the rise of TikTok, we have seen influencers successfully infiltrate their ways into mainstream fame, attending the Met Gala and for many, hosting and interviewing on the red carpet. For some, these are very successful, displaying their charismatic selves whilst making celebrities feel

comfortable and asking insightful questions. However, there are many influencers who seem to ask the same generic questions and not bring anything new to the table. Should these interviews be left to the real journalists?

What sparked my deep dive into this, was watching Megan Thee Stallion at the Oscars being interviewed by Hannah Berner. Berner is a comedian and former reality star, who has recently come into scandal for how she interviewed Stallion at the Oscars. Berner told Stallion ‘when I want to fight someone I listen to your music’. The interview itself was quite a car crash, but this particular comment by Berner, and continuing to double down on it, has led to a lot of media criticism in the past few days. There are quite a few issues with this statement, number one saying this to a victim of domestic violence, with Stallion reacting uncomfortably to the comment. To say a comment like this to a victim of abuse is in extremely poor taste and is unexpected to occur at such a major Hollywood event in a professional setting.

However, it also illustrates the disregard for the major themes in Stallion’s music. Stallion’s music centres around female empowerment, and therefore I would say inappropriate words from Berner to say it insights violence within her. I personally love to listen to Stallion’s music in the gym, as it motivates me and makes me feel confident in my body.

Although Berner’s comments may have been misconstrued, it has sparked many conversations online about micro aggressions against black women. Berner’s comments about ‘fighting’ feed into stereotypes and micro perpetuating black women as violent. Even if Berner’s comment was not intended in that way, the intention does not matter. As TikToker ‘l0ve.risha’ points out regarding the interview ‘white women who have racist sentiments about us trying to mask it through overcomplimenting but can’t really hid their disrespect and constant adhesion to racist stereotypes’. Again not only is the comment offensive to say to a survivor of domestic violence but the macro/micro aggressions within the comment illustrates the harmful stereotypes regarding black women are still entrenched in our society. Berner’s comment paints Stallion’s music and her as aggressive, when that is far from it. Stallion continuously strives to promote self confidence and love in her music.

This interview has also sparked questions concerning if influencers really belong on red carpets. Just because you have a podcast mic at home, doesn’t mean you need to bring one to the Oscars and start shoving it in celebs faces. The influx of influencers becoming interviews is not inherently a bad thing. For example, I think TikToker Drew Afualo [who also was interviewing at the Oscars] does a great job. She manages to put a fun twist on the questions and is respectful to the celebrities she interviews. However, does this rise of influencers take jobs and opportunities

away from journalists? And would these interviews be better because of it?

Journalists working at major events such as the Oscars usually have years of education and professional experience under their belt. Although they may not bring in as many clicks as influencers, if their questions and interactions are stronger is that not more rewarding for the media as a final product? A great example is Amelia Dimoldenberg, who is a journalist and host of ‘Chicken Shop Date’. Her unique medium of interview has proved extremely successful and goes to show that great journalism arguably can create better interactions and better stories. Dimoldenberg is infamous for her quirky and uncomfortable flirtatious tone, which in turn produces fun reactions from celebs who may not have expected her tone.

I don’t necessarily think influencers should not be interviews, but it is clear from Berner, there needs to be more training for them put in place, to make interview outcomes a lot more successful than what we just witnessed. However, perhaps selfishly, I think it takes away opportunities from journalists who may or may not do

better jobs. Many internet users share this opinion, calling for authentic entertainment news. Some users criticise the companies like Vanity Fair for hiring influencers like Berner, questioning why they aren’t hiring trained journalists. So, is this the end of the age of influencer journalism?