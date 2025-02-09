We’re leaving parasocial relationships in 2024- authentic relationships are in

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beginning of 2025 has bought us many things, including the January

19 th TikTok ban in the United States. Although unaffected in the UK, this

long-awaited ban bought about a stream of goodbye videos, influencers

crying and montages of the viral videos of the past years. There’s no doubt

about it, people were mourning. In the days leading up to the ban, one

trend stood out among the hundreds of others, one in which influencers

admitted what they had been lying about to their audiences. Many seemed

light-hearted and largely harmless, however some confessions had more

sinister undertones demonstrating that the TikTok ban should be a wake-up

call to reevaluate society’s idolisation with content creators.



These confessions included influencers admitting they did not do the

workout routines they posted under the impression that they did, and others

admitted to taking weight loss drug such as Monjaouro (similar to

Ozempic), despite previously denying it and instead coining themselves the

‘queen of confidence’. At surface level, this may seem to be an innocent

misunderstanding, but they hide a much a darker truth, that some

influencers don’t care about their audiences and never have.



The rise and impact of TikTok as a social media platform has defined the

realm of social media in recent years. It became the most downloaded app

in 2020, at a time where people were looking for community amid the

uncertainty and isolation of Covid-19. But somewhere between then and

now, the lines between reality and fabrication have become blurred. The

rise of influencers and continent creators through TikTok was

unprecedented, previously ‘average’ people were able to build platforms

reaching hundreds and thousands of people. Influencers are able to make

their seemingly amazing life their entire online personality and displayed

self- a process incentivised by the mere fact they are getting paid to uphold

this image. Through this idolisation, the issue of comparison that is already

so prevalent throughout the social media sphere is only exasperated.



Parasocial relationships- one sided relationships or bonds with people you

don’t know, can have many detrimental effects. Although not a new

phenomenon, psychologists note that its now easier than ever to form

these relationships. Now that everyone has an online presence, social

media and access to news 24/7, we have all this information at our

fingertips which can lead to unhealthy relationships forming. Thousands of

users of social media apps will have formed parasocial relationships with

the influencers they follow, perhaps without even realising. Sometimes they

could be harmless, but often they can lead down a dangerous road of

constant comparison and obsession. The lifestyle of influencers is largely

unattainable to the general public. Challenges such as the 75 hard are

easy if you have don’t have a job that demands hours out of your day, but

when factoring in a 9-5, as well as other responsibilities such as family,

hobbies and many more, it’s suddenly impossible. Yet, seeing your

favourite influencer do this with apparent ease, only leads to feeling of

dissatisfaction and failure. To further this, it has become clear that many

influencers don’t even do half the workouts themselves, they’re clearly

happy to deceive their audiences as long as it keeps their paycheck

coming.



As the popularity of social media rises, the mental health of adolescences

has been declining. According the the World Health Organisation, 11% of

adolescents show signs of problematic social media behaviour, struggling

to control their use and experiencing negative consequences. Girls

reported higher levels of problematic social media use than boys (13% vs

9%). Many influencers speak frequently on the topic of mental health,

stressing the importance of getting help when necessary. However, some

of these very influencers also partook in the recent harmful trend of

admitting their lies to their audiences. Unfortunately, this exposes the fact

that often these issues are spoken about merely in an attempt to uphold

social image, rather than actually in an attempt to maintain the wellbeing of

their audience. It’s important to remember that influencers are synonymous

with marketing, they are their own brand. If capitalism has taught us

anything its that brands lie in order to sell their product.