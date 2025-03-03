The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think it’s factual to say that at least one point in a student’s life, they’ve experienced stress

from their workload. However, sometimes a lot of students don’t recognise when they

experience academic burnout. The Global Student Survey found that 44 percent of students

amongst 11,706 undergraduate students aged 18-21 had experienced academic burnout.

Symptoms of this may present themselves to be exhaustion, irritability, feeling like

procrastinating rather than working, and also sometimes seeing a decline in academic

performance. Here are some ways to reverse academic burnout, and get back on track with

studies.



Slowing down and changing your routine will also allow you to try and reverse the effects of

academic burnout. Try and pinpoint the source of your stress and attempt to eliminate it by

going at a slower pace than usual. For example, if you’re working towards a deadline,

instead of sitting down and doing 4 hours of work at a time, try one-hour intervals with 20-

minute breaks in between. Utilise these breaks by watching an episode of your favourite tv

show, having a snack, or even having a quick nap. To make sure that you stick to your work

schedule and breaktimes, you could use an app such as Flora, that helps you to stay off your

phone for a certain amount of time as well as to alert you when your break’s over. Through

using an app such as Flora and by allowing yourself more breaks, you’re not only holding

yourself accountable but also working at a manageable pace, which will help you to alleviate

the stress caused by academic burnout.

Engaging in something other than your studies ties into the idea of slowing down and

changing your routine, but in a non-academic sense. It’s important to create time for

yourself, rather than just designating all your time to your studies, especially because solely

focusing on your coursework or exams could increase your anxiety and wear you out. For

example, instead of meeting with your friends for your routine study date, it may be better

for your mental wellbeing to designate a coffee date that allows you to debrief about the

week, and also share how you’re feeling, without mentioning wanting to revise. Or, you and

your friends can do other stress-relieving activities such as pottery painting, going to an

arcade, a rage room, or even having a sleepover where you put on face masks, bake and

watch a comfort movie.



Speaking to someone about how you’re feeling is arguably, is the most important step when

it comes to dealing with academic burnout. Letting people know that you’re struggling with

your workload, especially your lecturers or module convenors, could mean that you could

get the relevant and advice and support that you need. Doing this step may be scary, but it

could result in a lot of benefits such as essay advice, or extensions on your deadlines. This

will then allow you to restart your routine in a way that helps you escape the cycle of

academic burnout.



As well as letting lecturers know, even letting friends know how you’re feeling about the

stress from your workload could mean that your friends will also open up to you about how

stressed they are too. It may not necessarily fix the academic burnout, but it’s nice to know

that someone is in the same boat as you, and that you’re not alone in how you’re feeling.