University Life as the Ideal: how our 20s Should Look (but probably won’t), ft. why I Love the Lenton Ice Cream Vans

I grew up in the outskirts of a city. It’s a very pretty place—there are reservoirs and meadows

and old stone houses. Our neighbours have always been nice, and it’s a safe area; there’s a

playground and a pub which functions mostly as a restaurant and a little shop where my dad

would take us to get ice lollies in summer after school.



I didn’t live close to any of my friends as a child. Most of them lived close to my primary

school which was a drive away—I missed out on “playing out”, and walking home together,

and spontaneous sleepovers. I’m in no way saying I had some kind of miserable

childhood—I’m beyond grateful for the one my parents were able to give me—but it wasn’t

until university that I got to really experience living as part of a close-knit community for the

first time.



In Nottingham, like a lot of university cities, there are a couple of areas where the majority of

students live after their first year. I live in Lenton, I have done since 2023, and I’ve become

quite attached to watching the seasons go by, again and again, on the same roads, in the same

trees (can you tell it’s about time I graduated).



My friends and I talk about it often: how lucky we are to live so close to one another. For an

academic year half of our group lived in one house, the other 3 doors down. Out of my

window, at the back of the house, I could see over onto the next road—I’d wave at a boy I

knew when he’d make it home from a night out at 7am and I was up smoking a cigarette

because I couldn’t sleep (I know, cringe).



It’s not just the people, either—friendly faces are lovely, but often too, at university, students

live in a sort of “15-minute-city”. This is the kind of general idea of everything you may need

to live a fulfilled day-to-day life being within 15 minutes’ walking distance, and that being

something we should aim for in city- and town-planning. In Lenton, which isn’t far from

Campus, there’s a small independent cinema, there are shops, take-out places, little parks, etc.

There are also ice cream vans.



Those vans drive around with their too-loud chimes for, I kid you not, practically the whole

year. They’re a comforting earworm, though. I hear them and I think of the time when, two

Marches ago, me and a very hungover friend of mine dropped what we were doing in the

kitchen and ran out for a 99 like children who couldn’t dream of a more exciting concept. We

met lots of our neighbours that day.



I know that everyone goes on and on about community these days, but they’re right to. We’re

spoiled at university. We have relatively few responsibilities, an ideal work-life balance

(most of the time), we live with our friends, or people our age, at least, and we’re able to be

as independent as we all probably hoped we would be in our 20s.



It’s no wonder there’s such an epidemic of “post-grad blues” among people once they’ve

moved back home. With impossible rent prices, an exclusive job market, and a more general

insipid individualism which seems to be getting woven more deeply into all of us each year,

it’s like life at university has become some commitment-phobic breadcrumber teasing young

people, saying, hey, this is what your life could be like, forever. It probably won’t be, though!

Maybe I’m being pessimistic. That’s very possible and all too easy given the 21st century

political climate. Perhaps I’m just panicking about the fact that I don’t have a grad-job lined

up and the fact I’ll most likely have to go back to the outskirts of my childhood where I’ll try

my best not to regress to a 16-year-old.



I truly hope there’s an older version of me out there, saying, calm down, everything will be

fine. You’ll find that life again. We all deserve that future. And we’re definitely beyond lucky

to be living it now, if only for a little while. University is, of course, not a perfect fantasy life

with no consequences. It’s certainly not something that everybody just gets handed either.



There have been times where I’ve felt so lonely and such a stranger to myself in spite of

brilliant company that I’ve wondered whether it’s right for me at all. But then—some hours

later, or the next day, or the next month—I hear a familiar song waft up the street and the

opening and closing of front doors, and I feel comfortable again.