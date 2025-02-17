Top 10 Ways to Survive Your Dissertation This Te

Writing your dissertation can feel like an endless uphill battle – a 10,000 word essay
stretched over several months, with the deadline creeping ever closer, can be downright
intimidating.
Here are some top tips gathered from experts and past students to help you survive the final
months leading up to your deadline…
- Be kind to yourself!
Although this seems obvious, self love is key! Motivating yourself is tough, so celebrating
small wins and taking necessary breaks will help you to recharge and not burnout.
- Use smart study techniques
Everyone has different ways of studying and different paces. Whether that’s active recall,
mind mapping, or the Pomodoro Technique, make sure you engage with the material in
ways that work best for you and not just because it works for your friends.
- Set mini deadlines
Many of us have been told by our supervisors that setting mini deadlines and breaking down
the essay is much more manageable. Try thinking of your chapters as three separate essays
- 3,500 words feels a lot more achievable than 10,000!
4. Create a dedicated study space
Find a quiet (or noisy, if that works better for you) and comfortable place to work. If your
usual study spot isn’t cutting it, switch it up – try a library, coffee shop or even a co-working
space to boost your motivation.
5. Study tools
Study tools aren’t for everyone, however some apps can be real time-savers. Try Zotero or
Mendeley for citations, Notion or Evernote for notes, and Google Drive for a backup.
6. Find an accountability partner
When you’re setting your own deadlines, it can be easy to cheat them. However, if you find a
friend, study group or advisor to check in with, it can keep you on track. Even a simple text to
say “I’m going to write 500 words today” can help keep you accountable.
7. Don’t aim for perfection
Just like every essay, your first draft doesn’t need to be flawless – just get your ideas down.
Editing is where the magic happens, so don’t get stuck overthinking every sentence and the
word count!
8. Move your body!
Exercise boosts brain power. This doesn’t mean you have to run 5k every day, but a simple
quick stretch, walk or gym session can really help clear your mind and improve focus. Plus,
it’ll give you a much needed change of scenery.
9. Fuel your brain properly
Late night study sessions fuelled by caffeine and snacks may seem productive – and is
definitely sometimes necessary – but your brain works best with proper nutrition, hydration
and sleep. Save the all-nighters for emergencies!
10. Reward yourself
Finished a chapter? Met a writing goal? Treat yourself! Watch (or binge) some of your
favourite shows, go out for a drink, or just take a well-earned break.
Writing your dissertation is hard, but with the right mindset and strategies we can all get
through it. Take it one step at a time – you’ve got this!