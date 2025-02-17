Top 10 Ways to Survive Your Dissertation This Te

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Writing your dissertation can feel like an endless uphill battle – a 10,000 word essay

stretched over several months, with the deadline creeping ever closer, can be downright

intimidating.

Here are some top tips gathered from experts and past students to help you survive the final

months leading up to your deadline…

Be kind to yourself!

Although this seems obvious, self love is key! Motivating yourself is tough, so celebrating

small wins and taking necessary breaks will help you to recharge and not burnout. Use smart study techniques

Everyone has different ways of studying and different paces. Whether that’s active recall,

mind mapping, or the Pomodoro Technique, make sure you engage with the material in

ways that work best for you and not just because it works for your friends. Set mini deadlines

Many of us have been told by our supervisors that setting mini deadlines and breaking down

the essay is much more manageable. Try thinking of your chapters as three separate essays

3,500 words feels a lot more achievable than 10,000!

4. Create a dedicated study space

Find a quiet (or noisy, if that works better for you) and comfortable place to work. If your

usual study spot isn’t cutting it, switch it up – try a library, coffee shop or even a co-working

space to boost your motivation.

5. Study tools

Study tools aren’t for everyone, however some apps can be real time-savers. Try Zotero or

Mendeley for citations, Notion or Evernote for notes, and Google Drive for a backup.

6. Find an accountability partner

When you’re setting your own deadlines, it can be easy to cheat them. However, if you find a

friend, study group or advisor to check in with, it can keep you on track. Even a simple text to

say “I’m going to write 500 words today” can help keep you accountable.

7. Don’t aim for perfection

Just like every essay, your first draft doesn’t need to be flawless – just get your ideas down.

Editing is where the magic happens, so don’t get stuck overthinking every sentence and the

word count!

8. Move your body!

Exercise boosts brain power. This doesn’t mean you have to run 5k every day, but a simple

quick stretch, walk or gym session can really help clear your mind and improve focus. Plus,

it’ll give you a much needed change of scenery.

9. Fuel your brain properly

Late night study sessions fuelled by caffeine and snacks may seem productive – and is

definitely sometimes necessary – but your brain works best with proper nutrition, hydration

and sleep. Save the all-nighters for emergencies!

10. Reward yourself

Finished a chapter? Met a writing goal? Treat yourself! Watch (or binge) some of your

favourite shows, go out for a drink, or just take a well-earned break.



Writing your dissertation is hard, but with the right mindset and strategies we can all get

through it. Take it one step at a time – you’ve got this!