Tips on Budgeting at University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

And so, dear readers, the winters storm has passed. Instead of existential dread as I trod down

Derby Road, I am greeted by lovely day drinkers and the chirping birds. However, there is

one problem with the sun setting later and the days being longer- money just seems to

disappear at an alarmingly rapid rate. Suddenly, you are invited to picnics in the park, pub

trips, and days out. But… how does one afford all of this? Well fear not, dear reader, as I (a

girl who has survived the depths of struggling at university) have devised a few tricks to keep

that budget in your control!

Complete One Big Shop a Week and Bulk Buy!

Now, this one may seem obvious to the untrained eye. But really, this is the best place to

begin with budgeting. Doing one big food shop (and creating a detailed list a couple of days

before) really is the key to making grocery shopping a walk in the park. We’re all aware of

the cost-of-living crisis because well, were living through it, but doing one big food shop

prevents you from being tempted to just buying little bits throughout the week and getting

distracted. Bulk buying, especially things such as chocolate or crisps, will save you SO much

money too! I know Sainsbury’s Local is calling your name for that tantalising Cadbury bar,

but at Aldi you can get four for the price of two in a pack. On that same note, avoid shops

that aren’t Lidl and Aldi. Whilst places like Tesco or Sainsbury’s do sometimes have good

offers, were uni students! We don’t need the branded things, so just stick to the cheaper

alternatives.



Another item to bulk buy or buy from Aldi is alcohol, it is so much cheaper. And at the end of

the day, who really notices a difference?

Make a Packed Lunch for Uni

I know this sounds like a lot of effort, but please hear me out. Trust me, buying lunch on

campus and making it a habit is a real bank breaker, as it isn’t exactly cheap to eat there (even

though the main demographic is students…). And in the big weekly food shop you will have

done, buy some lunchy bits! I personally like to make sandwiches a couple of times a week

but also make a bulk batch of some soup that I take in a container and heat up on campus.

Plus, it does feel good to know you made it and its delicious.

If, like I’m sure you do, you enjoy coffee I would also recommend bringing in your own

coffee granules and making coffee at uni in a flask. They have kettles in common rooms and

milk in the libraries, so it’s a very cost-effective way to get that caffeine fix.

Pre-pre-pre!

It sounds silly, but unfortunately prices of drinks in the club and pub have skyrocketed

recently. But don’t let this stop you from having a great time!! I would always recommend

preeing for a longer time, not just to drink but also to hang out more before you dive into the

chaos of a night out. A personal go to is always a bottle of wine, as you can still drink it on

the way to the club with no issues at all.

I would also recommend looking into if any clubs offer free entry before a certain time. For

example, you can always get into Bodega for free before 11pm, so I always aim to get in for

then to save some extra coins!

Resist Over Consumption

This is a very tricky one, but to see a real big difference you will have to cut down on any bits

you don’t really need. I know that one top on Vinted is calling your name, but before you buy

next time, just think to yourself, do I really need this. And most times, the answer is no.

Obviously, you deserve to buy nice things as a treat, but try not to make it a habit if you want

to save money.



On this note though, if you do need to buy something, check if there are any student

discounts available! Obviously every knows about UniDays, but sometimes its just best to

double check with the cashier as some places you wouldn’t expect have student deals. I know

its not much off the total price, but every penny helps.

And while these are just some beginner tips, I hope this is a great place for you to start

thinking about saving! I know its hard and I know its annoying, but trust me, once you get

into a good routine with these tips you will notice a big difference.