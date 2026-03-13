Tips on Budgeting at University

And so, dear readers, the winters storm has passed. Instead of existential dread as I trod down
Derby Road, I am greeted by lovely day drinkers and the chirping birds. However, there is
one problem with the sun setting later and the days being longer- money just seems to
disappear at an alarmingly rapid rate. Suddenly, you are invited to picnics in the park, pub
trips, and days out. But… how does one afford all of this? Well fear not, dear reader, as I (a
girl who has survived the depths of struggling at university) have devised a few tricks to keep
that budget in your control!
Complete One Big Shop a Week and Bulk Buy!
Now, this one may seem obvious to the untrained eye. But really, this is the best place to
begin with budgeting. Doing one big food shop (and creating a detailed list a couple of days
before) really is the key to making grocery shopping a walk in the park. We’re all aware of
the cost-of-living crisis because well, were living through it, but doing one big food shop
prevents you from being tempted to just buying little bits throughout the week and getting
distracted. Bulk buying, especially things such as chocolate or crisps, will save you SO much
money too! I know Sainsbury’s Local is calling your name for that tantalising Cadbury bar,
but at Aldi you can get four for the price of two in a pack. On that same note, avoid shops
that aren’t Lidl and Aldi. Whilst places like Tesco or Sainsbury’s do sometimes have good
offers, were uni students! We don’t need the branded things, so just stick to the cheaper
alternatives.
Another item to bulk buy or buy from Aldi is alcohol, it is so much cheaper. And at the end of
the day, who really notices a difference?
Make a Packed Lunch for Uni
I know this sounds like a lot of effort, but please hear me out. Trust me, buying lunch on
campus and making it a habit is a real bank breaker, as it isn’t exactly cheap to eat there (even
though the main demographic is students…). And in the big weekly food shop you will have
done, buy some lunchy bits! I personally like to make sandwiches a couple of times a week
but also make a bulk batch of some soup that I take in a container and heat up on campus.
Plus, it does feel good to know you made it and its delicious.
If, like I’m sure you do, you enjoy coffee I would also recommend bringing in your own
coffee granules and making coffee at uni in a flask. They have kettles in common rooms and
milk in the libraries, so it’s a very cost-effective way to get that caffeine fix.
Pre-pre-pre!
It sounds silly, but unfortunately prices of drinks in the club and pub have skyrocketed
recently. But don’t let this stop you from having a great time!! I would always recommend
preeing for a longer time, not just to drink but also to hang out more before you dive into the
chaos of a night out. A personal go to is always a bottle of wine, as you can still drink it on
the way to the club with no issues at all.
I would also recommend looking into if any clubs offer free entry before a certain time. For
example, you can always get into Bodega for free before 11pm, so I always aim to get in for
then to save some extra coins!
Resist Over Consumption
This is a very tricky one, but to see a real big difference you will have to cut down on any bits
you don’t really need. I know that one top on Vinted is calling your name, but before you buy
next time, just think to yourself, do I really need this. And most times, the answer is no.
Obviously, you deserve to buy nice things as a treat, but try not to make it a habit if you want
to save money.
On this note though, if you do need to buy something, check if there are any student
discounts available! Obviously every knows about UniDays, but sometimes its just best to
double check with the cashier as some places you wouldn’t expect have student deals. I know
its not much off the total price, but every penny helps.
And while these are just some beginner tips, I hope this is a great place for you to start
thinking about saving! I know its hard and I know its annoying, but trust me, once you get
into a good routine with these tips you will notice a big difference.