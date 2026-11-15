This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You think you’re doing everything right. You’re eating healthy, trying to avoid additives and ultra-processed foods. Hitting the gym regularly. Maybe taken up running, maybe you’ve joined a Pilates or Yoga class. You put your all in, but as you sweat, there’s something nobody has told you. You’re probably absorbing thousands of harmful chemicals.

PFAs, also known as forever chemicals, are a category of synthetic chemicals containing a carbon-fluorine bond. That bond is incredibly strong meaning that it doesn’t get broken down in your body or in the environment so essentially sticks around… forever.

PFAs have been linked to dangerous effects on human health such as reproductive and endocrine effects as well as increased cancer risk and an impaired immune system.

BPA is another synthetic chemical which is used to strengthen plastics. BPA is a xenoestrogen, meaning it can mimic oestrogen in the body and disrupt hormonal processes. It has been linked to breast cancer and negative effects on the brain, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The issue is that PFAs are often used in clothes for durable, water-repellent exteriors and moisture-wicking interiors. This means that many sports clothes which advertise waterproof or anti-sweat technology contain these PFA’s. BPA is often found in polyester-spandex blends, commonly used in sports bras. In fact, research has suggested that wearing a sports bra can expose you to up to 40 times the suggested limit.

While a light rain jacket may do you no harm, when these chemicals are in items which cling to your skin, you are at a serious risk of absorbing these chemicals. Furthermore, sweat can increase chemical absorption by up to 3,252 times, and the raised heart rate which comes with exercise means that an increased blood supply carries these chemicals into your blood even more quickly.

So what is the alternative? Well cotton is your best bet, and to stay away from polyester. There are certifications you can look out for that indicate an item is free from PFAs and BPA, such as the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, the Global Organic Textile Standard, and Intertek’s PFAS Product Certification.

But often these items are more expensive. If you can’t afford to replace your entire sports drawer, this would be my advice. Non-negotiable, invest in a new sports bra. Its simply not worth the risk. But for other items, maybe consider items that don’t cling to your skin so much such as oversized t-shirts, vest tops, baggier shorts or jogging bottoms.

When you’re making an effort to look after your health, it’s not fair to be blindsided by dangerous chemicals no one warned you about. So next time you go to buy some new gym clothes, keep this in mind.