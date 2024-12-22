Things to Think About as you Set your New Years Resolutions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

It’s that time of the year where many of us are reflecting on how far we’ve come through the

year, and setting goals for the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the reality for a lot of people is the

fact that they were unable to complete the goals that they set for themselves before entering 2024.

Not because they were incapable of doing so, but because they didn’t know how to.

Goal-setting is more than simply creating a list of resolutions– it is about creating a roadmap for

personal growth, professional advancement, and/or community impact. So how should you plan

your goals for the new year?



Before diving into new goals, take a moment to look back on the previous year. What were your

biggest achievements? What challenges did you face, and what did you learn from them?

Reflecting on these experiences helps you identify areas where you’ve grown and areas where

you’d like to improve. Use this reflection to inform your future aspirations.

Once reflection is complete, you can use the SMART framework , which is a time-tested method

for creating effective goals. SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and

time-bound. It is important that you are specific about what you want to achieve, so you can

have clarity, motivation, and a sense of direction. For example, instead of simply stating that you

want to get good grades, you can break down your modules and the grade you are working

towards for each of them. That way, you are clear on what you want to achieve, and this

enables you to plan and work accordingly. It is also important to ensure that the goals you set

are achievable, because you will see results and this will motivate you further. Setting unrealistic

goals can be a demotivator and can lead to frustration and burn out. Setting timelines creates a

sense of urgency, which will push you to take action sooner as opposed to later.



That being said, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by trying to tackle too many goals at once. Focus

on a few key areas that matter most to you. Whether it’s career, relationships, health, or

personal development, prioritizing ensures you can dedicate the necessary time and energy to

what’s most important. It can also help if you have an accountability partner. Share your goals

with a friend, mentor, or support group, so that they can check in on you, provide support, and

ensure that you’re working towards the goals you set for yourself.