Things to Do in Nottingham Before Graduation

As we approach the halfway point for the spring semester, I’ve given myself a task to try out new activities in Nottingham. It can be quite easy to go to the same pubs and restaurants on a weekly basis. Especially when a lot of these places are popular among students, yet for many students this summer marks their final year at university, and the prospect of graduation seems to be on a lot of people’s minds. I think it’s important for students to make

the most of their time in Nottingham, and to enjoy these moments with their friends.

There is so much to explore around Nottingham and its surrounding areas. West Bridgford is a ten minute bus journey from the train station, and there are a variety of independent eateries. One of my favourite restaurants in West Bridgford is the Botanist, and it’s an amazing spot for afternoon meals or evenings out. There is an outdoor terrace area for warmer weather, and live music every Friday and Saturday. I discovered this restaurant during the autumn semester, and it was so nice to visit a different part of Nottinghamshire. The Botanist is a short walk from the Nottingham Forest football stadium and Trent Bridge Cricket Ground.

Must-do activities:

Highfields Park Boating Lake: There are a variety of boats available for hire, and these include canoes and rowing boats. The boating lake will be open from Saturday 5th April until Sunday 5th October. It costs £6.00 per adult, and you can fit up to four people into the KataKanu’s. The KataKanu’s are perfect for larger groups, and everyone is given their own oar. You are able to row from one side of campus to the other, and I’d recommend taking some photos for your social media. There’s so much wildlife around the lake, and you might spot some ducklings while rowing in the spring.

Location: University Park Campus, NG7 2PS. Another? Wine Bar: The staff at Another? Wine Bar are so friendly, and they take the time to show you how the self-service machines work. You are given a personalised tab card upon arrival, and you can use the card in any of the wine dispensers. There are over 65 wines to choose from, and you can select different measurements for your glass. The bar also offers sparkling wine and soft drink options. Another? Wine Bar is great for date nights or catching up with friends. I look forward to visiting there.

Location: 9 Trinity Square, Nottingham, NG1 4AF. Ladies Day at the Nottingham Racecourse: On the jockey club website, you’ll be able to see a list of fixtures at the Nottingham Racecourse. Ladies’ Day is being held on Saturday 10 th May, and it gives you the chance to wear glamourous outfits. There re two options for tickets, and you can find this information on the booking page. It’s worth noting that these tickets are selling out fast, due to the popularity. This is a day of creating memories with your friends, and why not stay for the DJ set.

Location: Colwick Park, Nottingham, NG2 2BE. Wollaton Park: Right behind the University Park campus is a large deer park, and you might recognise Wollaton Hall from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Throughout the summer, there are numerous music events and festivals being held in Wollaton Park. The Splendour Festival is making a return in July 2025, and there are five stages with different genres of music. Tickets are still on sale and you can find the official line-up on the Splendour website. There is something for everyone at Wollaton Park, and walking around the grounds can be an affordable activity.

Location: Wollaton Park, Nottingham, NG8 2AE.

House of Disco: This is one of the most popular student nights-out in Nottingham, and it takes place every Tuesday at the Coco Tang cocktail bar. The music is a combination of house classics and disco, and there is a live saxophonist by the dance floor. There are multiple seating areas for you to choose from in this underground bar. House of Disco is a great alternative for students who prefer smaller nightclubs.

Location: 45 Bridlesmith Gate, Nottingham, NG1 2GN.

This is a small selection of things to do in Nottingham, and you can use this guide as a source of inspiration. There are a number of social media accounts which post videos about leisure activities, and places to eat out in Nottingham.