THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE UNIVERSITY COURSE CLOSURES

The University of Nottingham recently announced the suspension of over 40 courses

pending approval of the institution’s proposal to restructure the university. The faculties

affected by the axing of courses include: Arts, Education, Engineering, Social Sciences, and

Medicine and Health Sciences (MHS).

Jane Norman, The President and Vice Chancellor for the University, made a statement

alongside the announcement of course suspensions. She addressed the university’s

unstable financial position following the UK government’s proposal for an international

student fees levy, paired with an inability for tuition fees to keep up with the rate of inflation.

In solidarity with those affected by course closures, UoN’s University and College Union

(UCU) has resumed its strike action against the new proposal and threats of academic

redundancies.

The UCU are not the only ones who have been outspoken against the university’s

announcement. Students have taken to social media and organised picket lines, musical

protests and petitions to save the axed courses and ensure their voices are heard. The

petition to save undergraduate music courses was started by the university’s music students

and has received over 12,000 signatures so far.

Students, alumni and the UCU argue that the course cuts highlight a growing disregard for

the humanities and the arts, which many will agree have a significant role in a healthy

society. The arts have the power to bring communities together and develop upon our

individual creativity, with the Council of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences commenting

on the role of the arts in preserving societal values. Professor Jo Fox wrote an article on the

impact of humanities within contemporary society, commenting on its critical role within

debates of social justice and fostering children’s education.

Humanities and the arts have played a critical role within higher education for as long as we

can remember. Whilst these sectors provide us with the skills of discipline, analysis and

critical thinking, they also open up a space for creativity, innovation and society’s prosperity.

For centuries, art has been reflective of cultural values, beliefs and human expression, and

has shaped society through collaboration and discussion.

Another faculty affected by the course cuts is the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences,

with a reduction in their nursing course offers. The undergraduate programmes for Mental

Health and Child Nursing and Public Health are at risk, which will have a significant effect on

the NHS workforce within Nottinghamshire. With a growing mental health crisis in the UK

and a decline in nurse student enrollments, the future of Nottinghamshire’s health system

lies in the balance if specialist nursing education is axed.

With the closure of these courses, one question comes to mind. Can a university function without the arts and humanities?