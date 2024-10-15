This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As we approach the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, it’s impossible to overlook the surge in its popularity, especially on platforms like TikTok. My love for motorsport and numerous friendships created by a shared passion has made me increasingly aware of the recent surge in female interest surrounding F1. Some may naively state that the rise in female attention is due to ‘attractive drivers’; however, a more profound connection draws the female audience in.

A boys club turned into a girls club:

F1 has always been perceived as a heavily male-dominated sport. You generally see 20 male drivers, all male engineers and male team principals on TV. Yet when you look deeper, the rise in a female presence is evident – with the creation of F1 academy headed on by Susie Wolff to promote women to join motorsport, the inclusion of Hannah Schmitz as Chief of Strategy for Red Bull (who was a key figure in their domination in the 2022 and 2023 season), as well as a rise in female athletes. The presence of women in motorsport cannot be ignored, especially when it’s something that has directly translated to the fanbase.

Women can enjoy racing just as much as men:

As is seen with many sports, there is a dubbed ‘male preference’ and ‘female preference’. Sports such as football and motorsport are generally seen to cater to a male audience as, historically, male viewership has been much higher; however, in the 2022 season, it was recorded that 40% of viewership was female . I went to Monza this year, and the number of women I saw watching the sport they love was outstanding; being sat next to 2 girls who loved the sport as much as me reminded me of just how far F1 has come in making their female audience comfortable.

A female-positive and comfortable space:

Whether you are interested in racing or engineering or just an enjoyer of the sport F1, it’s essential to know that there are no stipulations that it is only a male sport. Icons such as Susie Wolff, Lella Lombardi (the only woman to have scored points in an F1 world championship), and Maria Teresa de Filippis (the first woman to drive in F1) have paved the way , demonstrating that women are just as welcomed and competitive in this sport as their male counterparts. F1 is an inclusive space for all, regardless of gender.

The rise in the female presence in the F1 garages and online is only growing, and the current trajectory of female fans assures me that we will see many more successful women in motorsports.