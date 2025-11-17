THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PROCRASTINATION: WHY WE SCROLL WHEN WE SHOULD BE REVISING – TOP TIPS TO PREVENT PROCRASTINATION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 10 p.m. You’ve opened your laptop, ready to tackle that long, dreaded essay – but suddenly you’re deep into your third hour of TikTok videos, convinced that “five more minutes” won’t hurt. We’ve all been there. Procrastination isn’t just laziness; it’s a psychological puzzle that most students know far too well.

So, why do we procrastinate even when we know it’ll make us more stressed later? And, more importantly, how can we stop?

Why We Procrastinate

At its core, procrastination isn’t about poor time management – it’s about emotion management. According to research on the topic, procrastination happens when we prioritise feeling good now over what’s best for us in the long term. When we face a daunting or boring task, our brain registers discomfort -and naturally, we seek quick relief. That “quick scroll” or Netflix binge is a dopamine hit that numbs the anxiety of starting.

This means procrastination is less about discipline and more about our relationship with discomfort. We delay the task to avoid negative emotions like fear of failure, perfectionism, or simply boredom. Unfortunately, this short-term comfort leads to long-term guilt, which makes us feel worse – a cycle psychologists call the procrastination doom loop.

The Student Edition: Digital Distractions and Academic Pressure

For university students, the stakes are even higher. Constant notifications, social comparison and online learning have made distraction the default mode. Scrolling through Instagram between lectures feels harmless, but the mental switching between study and screen drains our focus.

Add academic pressure, deadlines and the pressure to “achieve everything” – and procrastination becomes a coping mechanism. When our workload feels overwhelming, avoiding it feels like the only control we have left. Ironically, the more we avoid, the more powerless we feel.

How to Break the Cycle

The good news? You can retrain your brain to resist the pull of procrastination. Here are some science-backed strategies to help you get started:

1. Forgive Yourself for Procrastinating

It sounds counterintuitive, but guilt fuels procrastination. Studies show that self-compassion – rather than self-criticism – helps us move on faster. Remind yourself that everyone struggles with motivation, and focus on what you can do next, not what you didn’t do yesterday.

2. Start with the “Two-Minute Rule”

If a task feels overwhelming, tell yourself you’ll just do it for two minutes. Write the essay title. Open the document. Read one paragraph. Most of the time, starting is the hardest part -and momentum naturally follows once you begin.

3. Redefine Your Environment

Your surroundings shape your focus. Try studying in a dedicated space (not your bed!) and keep your phone out of reach. Even turning off notifications or using apps like Forest can drastically reduce digital distractions.

4. Break Big Tasks into Micro-Goals

Our brains love rewards. Breaking an essay into smaller chunks – research, outline, first paragraph, conclusion – gives you more mini “wins” and keeps motivation high. Each tick on your to-do list triggers a dopamine boost, encouraging progress.

5. Schedule Breaks (and Keep Them Guilt-Free)

Productivity doesn’t mean working non-stop. The Pomodoro Technique – 25 minutes of focused work followed by a 5-minute break – helps sustain attention. Use those breaks intentionally: stretch, hydrate, or step outside. Mindless scrolling doesn’t count as rest; it just keeps your brain buzzing.

6. Remember Your ‘Why’

When you’re knee-deep in revision fatigue, reconnect with your purpose. Are you studying to reach a career goal, learn something meaningful, or make your family proud? Motivation grows when tasks feel tied to something personal.

The Bottom Line

Procrastination isn’t a sign of failure – it’s a very human attempt to cope with uncomfortable feelings. Understanding that makes it easier to change. By creating kinder habits, breaking tasks into smaller steps, and reducing distractions, you can move from endless scrolling to steady progress.

So next time you catch yourself reaching for your phone instead of your notes, pause. Take a breath. Open that essay draft. Just start. You might surprise yourself with how far those first two minutes can take you.