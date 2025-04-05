The PCOS Puzzle: Symptoms, Struggles, and the Search for Solutions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common yet underdiagnosed
hormonal conditions affecting women. It’s estimated that between 6–13% of women
of reproductive age have PCOS, yet up to 70% of cases remain undiagnosed. Many
women only discover they have PCOS when they struggle to conceive, but its impact
extends far beyond fertility.
What is PCOS?
The exact cause of PCOS remains unclear, though it often runs in families and is
linked to hormonal imbalances, particularly high insulin levels. When the body’s cells
become resistant to insulin, the body produces more, which in turn increases
testosterone levels. This hormonal disruption leads to a range of symptoms that
affect both physical and mental well-being.
To be diagnosed with PCOS, women typically exhibit at least two of its three main
features:
✅ Irregular periods – indicating a lack of regular ovulation.
✅ Excess androgens – leading to physical symptoms like excessive facial or body
hair.
✅ Polycystic ovaries – where the ovaries contain many small fluid-filled sacs
surrounding the eggs.
PCOS symptoms vary from person to person and can change over time, often
without a clear trigger. These may include:
Difficulty conceiving
Weight gain
Acne
Thinning scalp hair
Mood swings, anxiety, and depression
Abdominal pain and bloating
Fatigue
Beyond these immediate effects, PCOS increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, high
blood pressure, heart disease, and even endometrial cancer in the long term.
There is no known “treatment” for PCOS, only ways in which to manage symptoms.
Some of these include:
Birth control pills to control menstrual cycles, lower androgen levels, and
reduce acne.
Diabetes medicine to lower insulin resistance.
Lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and increased physical activity.
Medicines to treat other symptoms such as hair growth or acne.
Fertility drugs like Clomiphene or letrozole.
Hormonal injections and procedures.
Navigating Life with PCOS: My Story
In August 2021, I was diagnosed with PCOS after two years of unexplained
symptoms. I had rapid weight gain, severe acne, mood swings, anxiety, depression,
and lower abdominal pain. Most concerningly, my periods had reduced to only three
a year. After undergoing blood tests and an ultrasound, my diagnosis was confirmed.
I was immediately put on birth control pills to manage my symptoms, but they only
made things worse. I haemorrhaged for a month on two of them, developed severe
acne on another, and experienced intensified depression. After five failed attempts, I
decided to stop hormonal contraceptives altogether. However, this meant going
untreated for two more years, as my symptoms continued to worsen; something I
now regret.
The physical toll PCOS took on my body was difficult, but the mental toll was even
more overwhelming. I felt like a stranger in my own body. My moods fluctuated wildly,
and I was constantly exhausted. But the most distressing aspect was weight gain. It
may sound vain, but it felt as though my body was no longer my own.
PCOS has a complex relationship with eating disorders, something that’s rarely
discussed. Doctors advise weight loss as a key way to ease symptoms, yet insulin
resistance makes losing weight incredibly difficult. This leads to frustration, shame,
and hopelessness. I was doing everything “right”—exercising daily, eating well,
drinking water—yet my weight wouldn’t budge. I felt shame and confusion that my
body didn’t seem to work in the same way as my friends. I was killing myself
everyday in the gym to see little to no difference. I felt as though I wasn’t doing
enough or that there was something wrong with me. In photos I almost didn’t
recognise myself. It felt like a deep, shameful secret that no one understood, leaving
me feeling isolated.
On the surface, some friends would joke that it must be nice to not have a period, but
they didn’t realise that it was all I wanted. My symptoms continued to worsen, and
after a year without a period, debilitating abdominal pain, and severe bloating, I went
back to the doctor, only to have one of the worst medical experiences of my life.
When Doctors Don’t Listen
During my appointment, the doctor dismissed my symptoms, telling me that my
“lifestyle” was to blame. She told me there was no “easy way out” and that I needed
to simply “accept” my condition, and my symptoms such as the fatigue, pains,
anxiety and depression were going to be an ongoing issue that I was just going to
have to “come to terms with”. When I asked about treatment options, she responded
with frustrating indifference, reinforcing the idea that PCOS was just something I had
to live with and that there was no “miracle pill”.
For a 19-year-old university student, this was devastating. I felt hopeless, ashamed,
and like I was doomed to feel this way forever. The idea that nothing could be done
weighed heavily on me.
Thankfully, a close friend’s mother, who was a gynaecologist, encouraged me to
seek a second opinion. That decision changed everything.
Finding the Right Doctor
I was referred to a specialist who immediately took a more compassionate and
proactive approach. Before our first consultation, I had new blood tests and an
ultrasound. My PCOS had progressed since my initial diagnosis, confirming that my
symptoms had worsened over time.
This new doctor was empathetic, something I hadn’t experienced before. He
acknowledged how damaging and inaccurate my previous treatment (or lack thereof)
had been and created a personalised plan to address my symptoms.
PCOS Treatment: A Journey, Not a Quick Fix
Managing PCOS is an ongoing process of trial and error. I’m currently on a treatment
that has helped regulate my periods, but my recent consultation revealed that my
body is starting to resist the medication. It’s frustrating, but I’m learning that progress
isn’t linear. PCOS treatment requires patience and the right doctor who listens and
adapts to your needs.
Why We Need More Awareness
My experience is not unique. PCOS is chronically underdiagnosed, misunderstood,
and dismissed by many healthcare professionals. There is no cure, but that doesn’t
mean women should suffer in silence.
➡️ More research and funding are needed to improve treatment options.
➡️ Doctors must be trained to take women’s symptoms seriously instead of
dismissing them.
➡️ Women need to be their own advocates; if a doctor isn’t listening, seek another
opinion.
If you’re struggling with irregular periods, weight gain, fatigue, or any other PCOS
symptoms, please know that you’re not alone. You deserve answers, support, and
treatment that works for you.
Trust your body.
Seek medical advice.
Don’t settle for dismissive doctors.
It goes without saying that more work and research needs to be done in women’s
health, particularly in terms of patient care and needs instead of just ticking boxes.
That being said there is help out there. You know your body the best and you
deserve to get answers and help. Not every doctor is the right doctor for you but it’s
important not to suffer in silence as there is help out there. Women are often told to
“just put up with” their symptoms, but we don’t have to. There is help, and there is
hope.