The PCOS Puzzle: Symptoms, Struggles, and the Search for Solutions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common yet underdiagnosed

hormonal conditions affecting women. It’s estimated that between 6–13% of women

of reproductive age have PCOS, yet up to 70% of cases remain undiagnosed. Many

women only discover they have PCOS when they struggle to conceive, but its impact

extends far beyond fertility.



What is PCOS?

The exact cause of PCOS remains unclear, though it often runs in families and is

linked to hormonal imbalances, particularly high insulin levels. When the body’s cells

become resistant to insulin, the body produces more, which in turn increases

testosterone levels. This hormonal disruption leads to a range of symptoms that

affect both physical and mental well-being.



To be diagnosed with PCOS, women typically exhibit at least two of its three main

features:

✅ Irregular periods – indicating a lack of regular ovulation.

✅ Excess androgens – leading to physical symptoms like excessive facial or body

hair.

✅ Polycystic ovaries – where the ovaries contain many small fluid-filled sacs

surrounding the eggs.



PCOS symptoms vary from person to person and can change over time, often

without a clear trigger. These may include:

 Difficulty conceiving

 Weight gain

 Acne

 Thinning scalp hair

 Mood swings, anxiety, and depression

 Abdominal pain and bloating

 Fatigue



Beyond these immediate effects, PCOS increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, high

blood pressure, heart disease, and even endometrial cancer in the long term.

There is no known “treatment” for PCOS, only ways in which to manage symptoms.

Some of these include:

 Birth control pills to control menstrual cycles, lower androgen levels, and

reduce acne.

 Diabetes medicine to lower insulin resistance.

 Lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and increased physical activity.

 Medicines to treat other symptoms such as hair growth or acne.

 Fertility drugs like Clomiphene or letrozole.

 Hormonal injections and procedures.

Navigating Life with PCOS: My Story

In August 2021, I was diagnosed with PCOS after two years of unexplained

symptoms. I had rapid weight gain, severe acne, mood swings, anxiety, depression,

and lower abdominal pain. Most concerningly, my periods had reduced to only three

a year. After undergoing blood tests and an ultrasound, my diagnosis was confirmed.

I was immediately put on birth control pills to manage my symptoms, but they only

made things worse. I haemorrhaged for a month on two of them, developed severe

acne on another, and experienced intensified depression. After five failed attempts, I

decided to stop hormonal contraceptives altogether. However, this meant going

untreated for two more years, as my symptoms continued to worsen; something I

now regret.



The physical toll PCOS took on my body was difficult, but the mental toll was even

more overwhelming. I felt like a stranger in my own body. My moods fluctuated wildly,

and I was constantly exhausted. But the most distressing aspect was weight gain. It

may sound vain, but it felt as though my body was no longer my own.

PCOS has a complex relationship with eating disorders, something that’s rarely

discussed. Doctors advise weight loss as a key way to ease symptoms, yet insulin

resistance makes losing weight incredibly difficult. This leads to frustration, shame,

and hopelessness. I was doing everything “right”—exercising daily, eating well,

drinking water—yet my weight wouldn’t budge. I felt shame and confusion that my

body didn’t seem to work in the same way as my friends. I was killing myself

everyday in the gym to see little to no difference. I felt as though I wasn’t doing

enough or that there was something wrong with me. In photos I almost didn’t

recognise myself. It felt like a deep, shameful secret that no one understood, leaving

me feeling isolated.

On the surface, some friends would joke that it must be nice to not have a period, but

they didn’t realise that it was all I wanted. My symptoms continued to worsen, and

after a year without a period, debilitating abdominal pain, and severe bloating, I went

back to the doctor, only to have one of the worst medical experiences of my life.

When Doctors Don’t Listen

During my appointment, the doctor dismissed my symptoms, telling me that my

“lifestyle” was to blame. She told me there was no “easy way out” and that I needed

to simply “accept” my condition, and my symptoms such as the fatigue, pains,

anxiety and depression were going to be an ongoing issue that I was just going to

have to “come to terms with”. When I asked about treatment options, she responded

with frustrating indifference, reinforcing the idea that PCOS was just something I had

to live with and that there was no “miracle pill”.

For a 19-year-old university student, this was devastating. I felt hopeless, ashamed,

and like I was doomed to feel this way forever. The idea that nothing could be done

weighed heavily on me.

Thankfully, a close friend’s mother, who was a gynaecologist, encouraged me to

seek a second opinion. That decision changed everything.



Finding the Right Doctor

I was referred to a specialist who immediately took a more compassionate and

proactive approach. Before our first consultation, I had new blood tests and an

ultrasound. My PCOS had progressed since my initial diagnosis, confirming that my

symptoms had worsened over time.

This new doctor was empathetic, something I hadn’t experienced before. He

acknowledged how damaging and inaccurate my previous treatment (or lack thereof)

had been and created a personalised plan to address my symptoms.



PCOS Treatment: A Journey, Not a Quick Fix

Managing PCOS is an ongoing process of trial and error. I’m currently on a treatment

that has helped regulate my periods, but my recent consultation revealed that my

body is starting to resist the medication. It’s frustrating, but I’m learning that progress

isn’t linear. PCOS treatment requires patience and the right doctor who listens and

adapts to your needs.



Why We Need More Awareness

My experience is not unique. PCOS is chronically underdiagnosed, misunderstood,

and dismissed by many healthcare professionals. There is no cure, but that doesn’t

mean women should suffer in silence.

➡️ More research and funding are needed to improve treatment options.

➡️ Doctors must be trained to take women’s symptoms seriously instead of

dismissing them.

➡️ Women need to be their own advocates; if a doctor isn’t listening, seek another

opinion.



If you’re struggling with irregular periods, weight gain, fatigue, or any other PCOS

symptoms, please know that you’re not alone. You deserve answers, support, and

treatment that works for you.

Trust your body.

Seek medical advice.

Don’t settle for dismissive doctors.



It goes without saying that more work and research needs to be done in women’s

health, particularly in terms of patient care and needs instead of just ticking boxes.

That being said there is help out there. You know your body the best and you

deserve to get answers and help. Not every doctor is the right doctor for you but it’s

important not to suffer in silence as there is help out there. Women are often told to

“just put up with” their symptoms, but we don’t have to. There is help, and there is

hope.