The Lessons of the Chinese Five Elements 

The Chinese Five Elements is an ancient Chinese philosophy of life and health, grounded in the idea that most of our world can be divided into five key energies and elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. These elements interact with and balance each other, and also correspond with seasons, colours, astrology, and food flavours, meaning such philosophy is also a widespread practice in medicine, fengshui, and fortune-telling.

So, what does this philosophy teach us about our world, and how can it be useful to us? Firstly, since the Chinese Five Elements correspond to food flavours (and specific organs), Traditional Chinese Medicine can be used to diagnose energy imbalances in the body based on the lack, or excess, of certain energies (and elemental energies) based on the relationships between the elements. Dietary recommendations come from the interactions between the elements, e.g. since fire is extinguished by water, if an individual finds themselves in excess of the fire element – associated with bitterness, and manifesting itself through issues associated with the heart, such as heart palpitations and even insomnia – according to TCM, this could be alleviated with the incorporation of more water (salty) elements. This isn’t to say that simply adding more salt will be entirely beneficial, but rather salt-representing ingredients, such as miso and brine-preserved foods (i.e. olives). The properties of salt are grounding and downward (yin), in comparison to the heightened (yang) associations of bitterness, also possessing calming effects.

Such a balance can also be achieved by being in harmony with the seasons and, more importantly, seasonal food. There is no doubt that a lot of people are familiar with the benefits of eating seasonally, both in terms of environmental benefits due to a reduced need in imported food (such as exotic fruit in winter), and in terms of health benefits. In TCM, with the different elements and energies also corresponding to different seasons, specific ingredients and flavours are recommended to maintain a harmony with the environment by implementing these different energies during the correct times of year. This can help balance the body’s Qi (energy) and maintain organ health.

Ultimately, these points add up to what I believe is the core teaching of the Chinese Five Elements, and that is the benefits of living harmoniously and in balance with our natural environment. The Chinese Five Elements are effective at emphasising the interconnectedness of the natural world, and how the elements work to influence each other. This seems particularly important in our day-to-day modern world, as the philosophy critically highlights the vitality of practices such as sustainability and forestry in preserving the central balance of the universe. Our human impacts can both interrupt and strengthen these connections, and the urge to preserve balance seems all the more important considering how this cycle is at the centre of our health and wellbeing, as well as how we, ourselves, are at the centre of this process too.