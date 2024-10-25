The Importance of the MeToo Movement in 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was younger, I remember seeing the hashtag “Me Too” online, but never really

looking into it. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to see the influence and the impact of

the Me-Too movement, and how it’s still relevant to 2024, in light of celebrities such as P.

Diddy and Yung Filly being accused of sexual crimes. The #MeToo movement is an awareness campaign against sexual abuse that was made by Tarana Burke, where stories were publicised about peoples’ experience with sexual abuse or harassment. Tarana’s goal is to help empower those who have been victims of sexual harassment, as by sharing stories, it may encourage people to speak out against rapists and people who’ve been guilty of sexual harassment. The #MeToo movement has been

endorsed by celebrities such as Alyssa Milano and Terry Crews, who’ve both spoken out

about being victims of sexual assault.



Although the #MeToo movement was highly associated with the exposure of Harvey

Weinstein’s behaviour and how he had sexually assaulted celebrities such as Alyssa Milano,

the #MeToo’s movements premise of wanting to spread awareness and encourage others to

speak out is still relevant to this day. In November 2023, singer and actress Cassie Ventura

had sued her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of sexual assault and physical

abuse. Despite the hefty lawsuit that detailed the abuse that Cassie went through, there

were people showing scepticism of Cassie’s claims. That was until a video of Cassie and

Diddy got released of him knocking her down and dragging her back to their hotel room,

alluding to Cassie possibly trying to escape Diddy. As of October 2024, Diddy has been hit

with 6 lawsuits alleging rape and sexual allegations , including Dawn Richards, a former

member of Diddy’s former girl group called “Danity Kane”.

The reason I believe that the #MeToo movement is important is because of my belief that

there’s solidarity in numbers; if people hear about stories they can relate to regarding

sexual assault, they’ll then be encouraged to speak out against rapists and abusers. As of

October 2024, YouTuber Yung Filly was charged (not accused, charged) with four counts of

rape, three counts of assault and one count of choking a woman, according to police.

Despite the fact that these are not accusations and actual charges, I’ve seen TikTok

comments of young boys not believing the charges or saying that the girl lied. This to me

highlights the importance of speaking out against rapists and abusers because if people

don’t speak out people aren’t going to learn that certain behaviours aren’t okay and that

rapists and abusers should be punished for their actions.

Speaking out is a very courageous and scary thing to do, which is why we shouldn’t shame

people for when they actually decide to speak out, or why they decide to speak out. For

example, Terry Crews was fearful to speak out about being sexually assaulted by a

Hollywood executive, because he had a fear of being ostracised. This led celebrities such as 50 Cent to make fun of his sexual assault, but Terry speaking out was significant because it

shows that sexual assault or abuse can happen to anyone.