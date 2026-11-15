This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The BBC has officially stated that ‘young people in their 20s are facing a tougher start to adulthood than any generation in almost half a century’, with a noticeable dip in employment rates for this same demographic of people. Many of us studying at University right now are no doubt hearing more and more negative news headlines and related statistics like this, increasing feelings of intimidation and fear in the face of graduating University and ‘starting real life’.

For the average University student, having some level of awareness that you need to be building up experience and various skillsets in order to land a job post-graduation, is something that many of us have on our agenda. Whether you’ve got multiple internships or work experiences under your belt, or are just starting to think about gaining experience outside of your degree, the pressure always seems to be looming, and for students today, it only seems to be looming more oppressively than ever before. So, what impact could this career pressure be having on our enjoyment of the University experience?

For many of our parents and previous generations who attended University, the knowledge that a job could be secured post-graduation was a lot more stable in the collective mindset; additionally that the salary accompanying it would not take too long to fund a new living space for postgraduate life. For many students today, the uncertainty surrounding whether or not they’ll even be able to find a good graduate job, let alone one that will help to lay the foundations of their desired career, is rapidly becoming a collective anxiety putting more pressure on students in 2026 than ever before. Many would agree that this stress is slowly extracting a portion of the enjoyment and novelty that accompanies the University experience.

Attending University, particularly away from home, is such a unique pocket of time in many young people’s lives; whilst there is a large amount of academic pressure, it is also arguably one of the most independent and valuable life experiences that young people can go through. Being able to live with friends, go on spontaneous trips out, social events, or try new food spots, the freedom that comes along with moving away for University is a freedom like no other. Yet today’s reinforced career pressure is adding an extra layer of stress onto students, whose primary worries are meant to be focused solely on their degree; in other words, focused on the present moment.

Students today are facing an ever-increasing pressure to be preparing for their future careers, with work experiences and internships not even being able to guarantee entry into the chosen field of work. This constant stress to be preparing ourselves for ‘real’ jobs, and making our CVs undeniable to future employers, is resulting in the University experience being passed by, as students are forced to constantly live amongst the securing of a future, rather than the freedom and spontaneity of the present.

The message of this article is not to say that students shouldn’t be thinking about their graduate careers, but simply to remind us that it is important to slow down and participate in the present moment. We are all experiencing career pressure collectively, and we have so much more time than it seems to get things in order post-graduation. Do not be harsh on yourself for allowing yourself to experience things that are unique to this short period of our lives.