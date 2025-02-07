The Hygiene Olympics: The Overconsumption of Skincare

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

In recent years, especially because of social media’s influence, there’s been a rise in skincare

trends as well as the popularity of certain skincare and makeup brands, which has led to a

lot of overconsumptions of certain products and brands, which has in turn created a culture

that is okay with product waste , as well as having more products that one should actually

own.



On TikTok, you can find thousands of videos of users showing their shower routine,

displaying hundreds of products on their shelf. I often see the phrase “TikTok made me buy

it!” indicating that someone has bought a product after seeing someone else use it on

TikTok, it often being a product of a different brand that someone already owns. Not only

this, but TikTok influencers, such as Mikayla Nogueira, re often subjected to receiving PR

packages, which then mount up into rooms full of unused skincare or body care products.

It Is because of overconsumption in skincare and body care routines that I learnt about the

“Hygiene Olympics” , derived from when Derek Thompson coined the term “Hygiene

Theatre” to people ignoring measures of preventing covid that were actually effective, such

as mask-wearing or social distancing. Because these measures were ignored, instead people

used performative measures, such as obsessively disinfecting surfaces and groceries; to

which he claimed that “people are power scrubbing their way to a false sense of security” .

It’s obviously a good thought to want to smell clean and overall be clean, but often the

obsession with smelling and being clean is what’s led to the “Hygiene Olympics”, as people

will purchase an abundance of products in order to achieve their goal, which then turns out

to be extremely wasteful as people want to prove how clean they are by showing of their

collections of body washes, body scrubs and even cleaning products.



The environmental impacts of overconsumption often create waste which is bad for the

environment; the mass production of a lot of skincare and body care leads to a lot of plastic

waste. The Environmental Investigations Agency had found that at least 633 marine species

were affected by the microplastics in the water. Having too many products in your skincare or body care routine can also have bad effects on one’s skin. Dr Harris-Tyron, an associate professor in the Department of Dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Centre. says that the more products you use, the harder it can be for your skin to do its job, as well as creating more problems, such as dryness, breakouts,

blotches and dermatitis.

However, people have started to recognise the overconsumption within the skincare

community and have started trends in order to combat these practices. For example,

“Project Pan” is a trend where people focus on hitting the pan of your products or finishing

them before, purchasing a new one. This way, people aren’t influenced to buy multiples of

one type of product at once, not knowing if they’ll be able to finish all those products.

This sudden surge in overconsumption and wanting to have an extensive skincare and body

care collection has, ironically, also led to “underconsumption core” becoming a trend-

where people will often try to not purchase multiples of things that they already have. What

is interesting is that something branded as “underconsumption core” today would’ve been

regarded as just a regular amount of consumption, or what people should actually be

consuming, if this were a couple of years ago.

The rise in overconsumption has also led to “de-influencing”, which is when people are

discouraged through reviews. For example, a TikTok user called Paige

(@overcoming_overspending) has dedicated her account to reminding watchers that a lot

of them are not “influencers” in the sense that they may not have the same amount of

income as influencers, encouraging people to not shop on impulse and to save their money.

Her efforts may not reverse the acts of consumerism we’ve seen in recent years, however

her acts help to prevent consumerism from affecting more people as well as affecting the

environment.