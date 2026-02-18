THE GRADUATION BLUES: WORKING THROUGH THE POST-GRADUATION ANXIETY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a third year with graduating looming over my head, I’m all too familiar with the anxiety about life after university.

I’ll be sitting in the bottom floor of George Green or Hallward minding my own business, when my ears decide to clock in to nearby conversations of grad jobs and the future. All of a sudden, my mind is filled with stress-induced thoughts about how I have no clue what my future holds or it’s eating at my insecurities of falling behind my peers. My final year of university has been anything but peaceful. With friendship drama, personal troubles and the stress of managing university around a full-time job, I feel blessed to even get a good night’s sleep or just a day where I don’t overthink my future. We’re all familiar with the saying ‘comparison is the thief of joy’, and I’m no stranger to my friends telling me that everything will work out fine in the end. But when people ask me what my plans are next year, I can’t help but feel embarrassed to answer after they’ve just announced to the whole library how they’ve secured a spot within the “Big Four”. How do I find it in me to say that I’m carrying on with a full-time retail job, just to save up enough money to move back to London, all in the hopes of getting into my dream Masters program?

Thus, the spiralling begins. I start to think that my grades aren’t enough to get me into that school, and I’ll have to settle for something else. Then comes the thoughts of not doing well enough at all and I find myself stuck in a retail job, in a city I can’t wait to get out of. And finally the pièce de résistance: the thought of letting down my parents, after everything they’ve been through and all I’ve done to make them just a little bit proud.bI’ll still have days where I get consumed by these thoughts, but after a solid four months of spiralling, I think I can finally say I see a light at the end of the tunnel. Life right now may not be perfect, and I may not have a solid idea of my future, but I’ve started to learn there is no need to compare myself toothers. Just because others appear to have their futures sorted and they’re living the dream, doesn’t mean my plans are any less. Even though my life now may be different to the dreams of my starry-eyed 18-year-old self as she first walked through the doors of her Broadgate flat (yeah, I’m a Broadgate Park survivor and it’s probably one of my biggest uni successes), these last three years have shaped me into a person that I’m close to saying I can be proud of.

To be honest, there’s something exhilarating about an unknown future. For the first time in nearly 16 years, I’m taking a break from education and stepping into the big, scary yet very real world. I get tospend the next year living with some of my closest friends, making new memories, and entering this next chapter of my life, a baby step at a time. The excitement of escaping crushing coursework deadlines and caffeine-fuelled all-nighters is all too appealing, and the lessening burden of meeting my family’s expectations is most definitely an eye-catcher.

But at the same time, the biggest reminder of all is this: it’s okay to take it slow. Yes, university was a big jump, and for many, it was our first grasp of independence. Life after graduation is an even bigger change for all of us, and the only thing we can ask of ourselves is to take it easy. We won’t get things right straight away and we may not have a solid idea of what our future looks like, but that’s no reason to be hard on ourselves. Our 20s is an opportunity to grow and find ourselves, and with every little step we’re building a future to be proud of.

This crippling anxiety about what life will be like in five or six months is most likely a universal event for most students about to graduate, and hopefully whilst reading this, some of you might feel heard. For those who do, you’re not alone. Going into this new chapter is a new experience for us all, and that’s exactly what we need to try and focus on. We finally get the chance to create our ideal future, whatever path we might take to get there. Eventually, we’ll grow to love what we’ve made of our life and university will be the centre of our trips down memory lane.