The Desire to be sad: a deep dive into the romanticization of depression

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.



“I really wanna be a mysterious character with a tragic backstory. It sounds so much cooler than

the reality of being me.” This quote is derived from a post made by a Tumblr user just last year,

and perfectly encapsulates the manner in which some people view mental health struggles. The

romanticization of mental health struggles has become a troubling trend, particularly on social

media and in certain media portrayals. On social media and in certain other forms of media,

depression and anxiety are often portrayed as poetic or aspirational, framing mental illness as a

hallmark for creativity and depth. It is not uncommon to see images of sadness framed as

“beautiful,” or struggles with anxiety and depression treated as quirks of a creative or mysterious

personality. There are a plethora of theories that attempt to make sense of this, but regardless

of the reasons as to why people choose to view mental health this way, it goes without saying

that this is a harmful trend. By framing mental health conditions as something poetic or even

aspirational, these portrayals risk trivializing the challenges faced by those that genuinely

struggle. In this article, I’ll be exploring the origins of this trend, its impact on individuals and

society, and the need for more accurate and empathetic representations of mental health in both

media and everyday discourse.



A lot of people may remember Tumblr at its prime during the early to mid 2010s, when the

platform was a “safe space” for angsty teenagers that were open to discuss their emotions. Many

users at the time subscribed to the soft grunge aesthetic, that came with its own subculture

which included talking openly about suicide and depression, being a heartbroken romantic, etc.

Tumblr users were not just coming on the app and writing paragraphs to explain their

depression. Instead, they made their sadness and depression creative and inspiring through the

use of tragically creative quotes and images to describe how they felt, how they thought they

felt, or how they wanted to feel. Fredrika Thelandersson, a postdoctoral researcher in Media

and Communications studies, used the term ‘melancholia’ to describe the romanticization of

mental health struggles on Tumblr. She also explained the idea that melancholia is the driving

force behind every tortured artist. Take Lana Del Rey for example, who was a very popular artist

within the Tumblr community. Her discography is largely composed of songs with heavy themes

and sad lyrics, demonstrating her ability to channel her negative emotions into her music, as

opposed to wallowing in her sadness. Thelandersson theorizes that the reason why she was

popular in the circles of soft grunge Tumblr users, was because they felt like they could relate to

her, and felt empowered by her songs. As a result, they found comfort in their community, rather

than trying to get out of this melancholic mindset. The danger with this trend is the fact that it

distorts the reality of what genuine depression actually is. There is the risk that those who

genuinely suffer from it do not seek help because their condition is being viewed as normal. The

idealization of mental health struggles can also perpetuate harmful stereotypes, making it harder

for people to recognize the debilitating effects of depression, and invalidating the experiences of

those who have suffered.



The unfortunate reality is, this idea of romanticizing sadness is not new. On May 1st 1947, a

lady by the name of Evelyn Hale jumped from the 86th floor of the Empire State building and her

body landed on the top of a United Nations limousine that was parked nearby. Upon hearing the

crash, Robert Wiles, who was a young photography student at the time ran to the scene and

took a picture of Evelyn’s corpse on top of the car. The photo was republished and Time

Magazine labelled “the most beautiful suicide.” The fact that this situation of a woman jumping

to her death was turned around and glorified is a demonstration of how sadness is viewed by

plenty of people in society. Looking back even further in history, Victorian art and literature

demonstrated an obsession with “the dead girl.” Edgar Allan Poe , a well respected writer at the

time (and even today) said that “the death of a beautiful woman is unquestionably the most

poetic topic in the world.”



The question is, why do people choose to romanticize depression? There are various theories

as to why, one of them being from the Greek philosopher Aristotle, who described the elements

of beauty as order, symmetry, and definiteness. According to this criteria, a beautiful life requires

a level of sadness. Because a life of only happiness suggests a lack of symmetry and order. He

said, “a connection between sadness and beauty might have a sound philosophical foundation.”

Therefore in short, suggesting that sadness is necessary for a balanced life. Other people

suggest that depression is romanticized due to a desire for attention or sympathy, or a desire to

appear more interesting. This exploration of why depression is romanticized highlights the

various cultural, historical, and philosophical factors that have shaped this perception. However,

understanding the origins is only part of the conversation. It is equally critical to address the

real-world consequences of this trend and the responsibility we have to shift the narrative

toward a more accurate and empathetic representation of mental health.



In conclusion, the romanticization of mental health struggles presents a deeply concerning trend

that distorts the realities of conditions like depression and anxiety. By framing them as poetic,

beautiful, or aspirational, we risk trivializing the profound challenges faced by those who

genuinely suffer. Historical precedents, cultural influences, and social media trends have all

contributed to this harmful narrative, which often discourages individuals from seeking help and

perpetuates damaging stereotypes. To move forward, it is essential to replace these

romanticized portrayals with empathetic, accurate representations that validate lived

experiences and encourage open, honest conversations about mental health. By doing so, we

can foster a more understanding and supportive society where struggles are met with

compassion rather than aestheticization.



