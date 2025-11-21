THE BEST GAMES TO PASS THE TIME AT UNIVERSITY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Because sometimes you need a break from lectures and coursework deadlines.

University life is an unfortunate mix of studying, overthinking, and accidentally spending your entire food budget in one week. Between the lectures, circuit laundry, revision and cooking, there’s one thing every student needs, a good game to pass the time. Whether you’re killing 10 minutes or escaping reality (we won’t judge), these are the best games to help you unwind.

Persona 5 Royal

A game about a group of outcast teens saving Japan from corrupted adults is honestly the perfect way to kill time between lectures. With its compelling storyline, stylish art, and surprisingly relaxing high school sim elements, Persona 5 Royal will have you focusing more on your character’s exam scores than your own. It’s addictive, emotional, and dangerously immersive, the kind of game that makes “just one more hour” turn into three. The side characters are lovable and the dynamics of the group provides much comedic relief. Just a make sure to pace yourself as this masterpiece is notorious for taking nearly a year to fully complete.

Coral Island

If you love Stardew Valley, you’ll definitely vibe with its island themed cousin. Coral Island may look like a Stardew rip-off at first glance, but it honestly took me by surprise with its charm and super chill farming sim vibe. Coral Island manages to stand out with its own story and a beautiful message about environmental responsibility. The characters are just as compelling too, each with their own backstories that make the world feel alive and ridiculously wholesome. It’s the perfect cozy game, allowing you to sit back, relax and escape chaotic uni life.

Dispatch

Dispatch is a newly released, choice-based narrative game that sometimes feels more like you’re watching a chaotic movie than actually playing but honestly, that’s part of its charm. With its unfiltered humour, and a cast of villains who are somehow both loveable and annoying, the game lets you help these misfits turn their lives around one questionable decision at a time. It’s an easy, low-stress experience that lets you make choices without feeling like you’re about to create a car crash in your own life. Perfect for when you want to unwind and escape into someone else’s bad decisions for a while. The romance in this game does leave a lot to be desired but the characters themselves have interesting motivations and personalities outside of their romance arcs.

Sims 4

A game that needs no introduction, Sims 4 is the ultimate life simulator and the perfect way to escape your responsibilities by micromanaging someone else’s. Build dream houses, craft chaotic households, or exert god-level power by removing the pool ladder (we’ve all done it). To fully enjoy The Sims 4, you can explore the endless world of mods, from custom hairstyles and aesthetic builds to realistic gameplay tweaks that make your Sim’s life even more dramatic than yours. I personally recommend Basemental Drugs.

University life comes with deadlines, stress, and the occasional identity crisis, but having the right game to escape into can make all the difference. Whether you’re island farming, making questionable choices in a narrative adventure, or ruining your Sim’s life, these games are the perfect way to unwind, reset, and remind yourself that taking a break is part of the uni experience too. So next time you need a moment away from essays and lectures, pick up one of these gems and your mental health will definitely thank you later.