Sylvia Plath’s Fig Tree- Surviving Your Twenties

“I saw my life branching out before me like the green fig tree in the story. From the tip of

every branch, like a fat purple fig, a wonderful future beckoned and winked. One fig was a

husband and a happy home and children, and another fig was a famous poet and another fig

was a brilliant professor, and another fig was Ee Gee, the amazing editor, and another fig

was Europe and Africa and South America, and another fig was Constantin and Socrates

and Attila and a pack of other lovers with queer names and offbeat professions, and another

fig was an Olympic lady crew champion, and beyond and above these figs were many more

figs I couldn’t quite make out. I saw myself sitting in the crotch of this fig tree, starving to

death, just because I couldn’t make up my mind which of the figs I would choose. I wanted

each and every one of them, but choosing one meant losing all the rest, and, as I sat there,

unable to decide, the figs began to wrinkle and go black, and, one by one, they plopped to

the ground at my feet.”



Your twenties are an interesting time in your life, a time when the ‘world is your oyster’ and

the possibilities seems endless. There are so many things you can choose to be, so many

different paths to follow, a hundred different lives just waiting for you to go out and live them.

Yet, it can also feel like the most terrifying, paralysing time.



Ever since I first read Sylvia Plath’s ‘The Bell Jar’ , her fig tree analogy stuck out to me,

however as a naïve 15-year-old the meaning largely flew over my head. It wasn’t until I

revisited it at the age of 20, the same age as the protagonist Esther, that the message truly

stuck. The fig tree perfectly represents Esther’s paralysis when faced with overwhelming

choice, she sees all the different lives that she could live; travelling, being a poet, having a

family. She becomes paralysed at the sheer number of choices she has. This leads her to

the fear of being unable to choose, and subsequently all the figs fall to the ground and rot.

To me, this metaphor captures the exact overwhelming anxiety of having to choose your life

path in your twenties. The abundance of potential futures we are faced with can feel just as

crippling as it is liberating, it’s like you’re standing at a buffet of life choices and starving

simply because you can’t decide what to put on your plate.



As humans we are taught to dream, I was lucky enough to be raised being told I could be

anything I wanted to be. As a child when imagining myself in the future I would be doing so

many great, ambitious things. I was a doctor, or an actress or writing enough books to fill a

library (heavily inspired by my ride-or-die favourite author of the time- Jacqueline Wilson).

However, as you get older, your innocence expires, and you’re hit in the face with the harsh

fact that it’s unlikely all these things possible. Plath seems to perfectly capture the endless

struggle between boundless ambition and unavoidable boundaries. The ever-apparent

tension between what one wants to do, and what one feels like they can do. This is a

predicament that many of us find ourselves falling into, there might be one fig on our tree

that looks especially tasty, one that is plumper than the rest, but in our mind that fig is harder

to reach, it’s right at the top of the tree. So, instead we stand at the foot of the tree, unsure

what to do next.



I t’s important to note that for Esther, society largely dictated her choices when it came to her

future. Being a young woman in 1953, society wanted to keep her domesticated, limiting her

future options to housewife and mother. Esther feared these limitations would ruin any

chance she had at a fruitful future. For me, I am faced with too many options that I know I

would love, no one is telling me I can’t be something, and that’s where my paralysis lies. I

am all too aware of all the endless opportunities there are out there, but how will I choose

what I want to be? Will I choose the right option? It’s not lost on me what a privilege this is.

All too often there’s too much pressure to feel like you know exactly what you want to do in

life. I feel like I’ve stumbled through life, doing what I thought was expected of me and now,

here I am, nearly 21, nearly graduated, and no clue what is next for me. I look to my future

and wish I could see one big, juicy fig daring me to eat it. Instead, all my figs look good but

none of them are calling out to me. Despite the pressure I may feel when I look at my friends

with clear futures laid out in front of them and the disappointment in myself that I’ve got this

far and am yet to find my one true ‘passion’, I know that my overgrown fig tree, is better than

a tree with no figs at all. A s Mary Schmich said in her famous Wear Sunscreeen poem,

“don’t feel guilty if you don’t know what to do with your life”. The most interesting people I

know didn’t know what they wanted to do with their lives. Some of the most interesting 40-

year-olds I know still don’t”