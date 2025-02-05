Spirituality – can we take comfort in a promise of some sort of eternal life?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A quick glance at the news reveals a never-ending stream of tragedies and

misfortunes. Keeping up with current events can feel overwhelming, filling us with

anxiety and uncertainty about the future. It often seems like the world is one bad

report after another. This made me wonder; what do people turn to in times of crisis?

Recently, my social media feeds have been flooded with footage of the devastating

LA fires. Amidst the destruction, what stood out most was the resilience of the

affected communities. People who had lost everything, their homes, possessions,

and even loved ones, found strength in one another. Many held onto faith, believing

that those they lost were in a better place.

But what does this mean?

For centuries, humanity has sought answers about the divine nature of the universe.

Why do so many of us yearn for explanations about life and death? Is it a way to

assign blame in times of uncertainty, or is it a source of comfort, reassuring us that

everything will be okay in the end?

Various religions have their own interpretations of life after death. Hindus believe in

Samsara, the cycle of rebirth, where a soul is continuously reincarnated. In Judaism,

souls are thought to spend eternity in Gan Eden, a paradise with God. Sikhism

teaches reincarnation, emphasizing that our actions determine the form our soul

takes in the next life. Islam speaks of Akhirah, an everlasting life after death, while

some people believe that once we die, that is simply the end.

Growing up in a Catholic primary school, high school and sixth form I had always

been taught that there was a life after death which would reward those who had lived

a moral life. We had been taught that if we recited parts of scripture and attended

mass and confession that our souls would be saved, and that we would be promised

an afterlife in heaven. Often in times of trouble I had been taught to say a prayer or

light a prayer candle. Whilst these simple acts of remembrance have brought me

comfort in times of woe, it failed in really substantiating and irradicating my worries

about what would really happen after I died and how people could find such

reassurance especially after there worlds had seemingly fallen apart.

The death of my grandfather in 2020 intensified my search for answers. He and I

were very close, and losing him at such a pivotal moment in my life felt devastating.

In the months that followed, I grappled with grief, searching for some sort of answer

to just give some sort of reassurance that everything would be okay. This curiosity

led me to explore spirituality, particularly the rise of witchcraft trends on TikTok. What

started as an interest in a passing trend soon deepened into a fascination with pagan

rituals, spirit communication, and the broader concept of an afterlife.

Last year I went to a psychic medium for the first time and the experience was

interesting to say the least. After years of pondering the pros and cons of going

seemingly the perfect opportunity had arisen. At that time, I felt as though I was at a

crossroads; I was due to be headed onto a university exchange to Australia for six

months yet the prospect of packing up and leaving everyone and seemingly

everything behind left me feeling overwhelmed with doubt. Whilst I was most

definitely excited about the opportunity, I was battling the small nagging feeling in my

stomach that I was making a mistake. And just like that one day I decided to go to a

psychic medium. The tarot reading wasn’t advertised as a direct connection to the

dead, but I found myself drawn to the experience.

Although sceptical at the beginning, the Medium read my tarot to comment on my

past experiences, how this effects my present as well as what is to come for my

future. This was namely things of hardship which I had overcome as well as

upcoming challenges that I was going to face. Following this he had suggested that

he was able to speak to my grandad and that he wished to tell me that I was on the

right path. For some reason this man was able to tell me things, deeply personal

secrets and obscure facts, that he couldn’t possibly have known. Despite my best

attempts of keeping a straight face to deflect giving away any clues, he was able to

accurately provide a description of my past, my present, and then what would

become my future.

This is by no means an insinuation that this is the correct way to go about spirituality

or faith or whether this is even a credible source but rather something that made me

feel better. For me this was a deeply personal event which gave me a lot of

reassurance for what would turn out to be one of the best experiences I have ever

had – going to Australia. I still don’t know if this was evidence of an eternal life. But in

that moment, it brought me comfort. And maybe that’s the point.