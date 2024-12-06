Spiking: A Rising Threat

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It only takes one Google search to see more and more cases of people, both women

and men being targeted by having something slipped into their drink. In April 2023 it

was recorded that 6,732 occurrences of spiking had taken place in the year, 957 of

which included needle spiking. Although reports indicate that women are the most

vulnerable to spiking, accounting for 74% of victims, the average age of those

affected is 26—highlighting that this issue extends to a broader demographic than

many might assume. In reality, many of us may know someone who has been a

victim of spiking or may have experienced it ourselves.



Despite common misconceptions, spiking takes many different forms . Some

examples of these include:

 Adding alcohol to someone’s drink without their knowledge or consent.

 Spiking someone’s alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink with prescription or illegal

drugs without their knowledge or consent.

 Injecting someone with prescription or illegal drugs without their knowledge or

consent.

 Contaminating someone’s food with prescription or illegal drugs without their

knowledge or consent.

 Lacing someone’s cigarette or vape with prescription or illegal drugs without

their knowledge or consent.



The side effects and consequences of spiking vary on each occasion with a variety

of different symptoms. Some symptoms include confusion, nausea, hallucinations,

poor coordination, communication difficulties and memory loss. However,

consequences of spiking don’t stop here. In many instances s piking can have more

profound long-term impacts such as:

 Physical health risks: potential disease transmission from needle spiking,

requiring prolonged testing

 Mental health impacts: victims frequently develop anxiety and PTSD from the

event

 Emotional Consequences: feelings of shame, loss of confidence, self-blame

and trauma.

One of the most harmful misconceptions about spiking is the belief that it’s the

victim’s fault. This couldn’t be further from the truth. There is no “typical” or “perfect”

victim of spiking—it can happen to anyone, regardless of race, gender, or whether

they are sober. Spiking poses a threat to anyone socializing in a public space,

whether enjoying a night out at a club with friends or simply having a glass of water

at a restaurant.

So what is being done about this?

When writing this article in late November 2024, UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer had

just announced plans for spiking to be made a criminal offence to ensure that

perpetrators will “feel the full force of the law”. Spiking is already a criminal act, but

there is a push to establish it as a distinct offence. According to the Metropolitan

Police, spiking incidents are currently prosecuted under various laws, with most

falling under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. Whilst without this is a step

in the right direction, it would beg some to ask the question whether this is too little

too late. In the current climate of violence against women and girls in the UK

becoming a national emergency, spiking appears to be an epidemic which is only on

the rise.

So what can you do to protect yourself and friends when out:

1) Watch and cover your drink, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

2) Be cautious in social situations – If someone offers you a drink, watch it being

poured.

3) Avoid sharing drinks

4) Stay vigilant to signs of spiking: dizziness, confusion, nausea or sudden

drowsiness

5) Use Anti- Spiking tools: plastic bottle and cup covers, test strips and colour

changing coasters are just some products available designed to detect and

prevent anything being slipped into your drink.