Spiking: A Rising Threat

It only takes one Google search to see more and more cases of people, both women
and men being targeted by having something slipped into their drink. In April 2023 it
was recorded that 6,732 occurrences of spiking had taken place in the year, 957 of
which included needle spiking. Although reports indicate that women are the most
vulnerable to spiking, accounting for 74% of victims, the average age of those
affected is 26—highlighting that this issue extends to a broader demographic than
many might assume. In reality, many of us may know someone who has been a
victim of spiking or may have experienced it ourselves.
Despite common misconceptions, spiking takes many different forms. Some
examples of these include:
Adding alcohol to someone’s drink without their knowledge or consent.
Spiking someone’s alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink with prescription or illegal
drugs without their knowledge or consent.
Injecting someone with prescription or illegal drugs without their knowledge or
consent.
Contaminating someone’s food with prescription or illegal drugs without their
knowledge or consent.
Lacing someone’s cigarette or vape with prescription or illegal drugs without
their knowledge or consent.
The side effects and consequences of spiking vary on each occasion with a variety
of different symptoms. Some symptoms include confusion, nausea, hallucinations,
poor coordination, communication difficulties and memory loss. However,
consequences of spiking don’t stop here. In many instances spiking can have more
profound long-term impacts such as:
Physical health risks: potential disease transmission from needle spiking,
requiring prolonged testing
Mental health impacts: victims frequently develop anxiety and PTSD from the
event
Emotional Consequences: feelings of shame, loss of confidence, self-blame
and trauma.
One of the most harmful misconceptions about spiking is the belief that it’s the
victim’s fault. This couldn’t be further from the truth. There is no “typical” or “perfect”
victim of spiking—it can happen to anyone, regardless of race, gender, or whether
they are sober. Spiking poses a threat to anyone socializing in a public space,
whether enjoying a night out at a club with friends or simply having a glass of water
at a restaurant.
So what is being done about this?
When writing this article in late November 2024, UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer had
just announced plans for spiking to be made a criminal offence to ensure that
perpetrators will “feel the full force of the law”. Spiking is already a criminal act, but
there is a push to establish it as a distinct offence. According to the Metropolitan
Police, spiking incidents are currently prosecuted under various laws, with most
falling under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. Whilst without this is a step
in the right direction, it would beg some to ask the question whether this is too little
too late. In the current climate of violence against women and girls in the UK
becoming a national emergency, spiking appears to be an epidemic which is only on
the rise.
So what can you do to protect yourself and friends when out:
1) Watch and cover your drink, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic.
2) Be cautious in social situations – If someone offers you a drink, watch it being
poured.
3) Avoid sharing drinks
4) Stay vigilant to signs of spiking: dizziness, confusion, nausea or sudden
drowsiness
5) Use Anti- Spiking tools: plastic bottle and cup covers, test strips and colour
changing coasters are just some products available designed to detect and
prevent anything being slipped into your drink.
What should you do if you or someone you know has been spiked:
1) Prioritize safety – move to a safe location away from potential threats and
harm, or stay with trusted friends
2) Seek Medical Assistance- ring 999 and inform the medical professions of
suspicion of spiking so that they can offer appropriate care.
3) Do Not Leave the Person Alone – Stay with the individual until help arrives,
ensuring that they are comfortable and in the recovery position to prevent
choking if necessary.
4) Report the Incident – Notify the police about the suspected spiking incident
including details such as where and when it occurred. Many police forces are
equipped to test for spiking substances, so report promptly
5) Access Support Services- reach out tot organisation in helping spiking victims