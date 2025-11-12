Slow Living in a Fast Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve spent this past week in the beautiful Spanish city of Valencia, just a two-hour flight from

London and yet in some ways an entirely alien world, void of passive aggressive elbows on

the tube and the rat race to shelter from drizzle and real life. Whilst we sadly cannot replicate

the sunny haze of the Spanish coast during British autumntime, this trip got me thinking

about how we can slow down, prioritise the realisation of the little things and avoid getting

swept up in the anxious spiral of rush that, in my opinion, the darker days and deadline

periods of winter often accommodates. Spanish policy is vastly different to that of the UK in

terms of facilitating a slower pace of life, given stricter labour laws dictating hours, and a

daily routine including a siesta period (afternoon rest) often allowing for a nap, when even

local shops all shut. This could be the reason for a reflectively deliberate resident lifestyle.

For us, however, I’ve boiled this cultural milieu down to a few distinctive practises that I

believe can be implemented in any place to live slower and more intentionally even in spite

of a drowning to-do list amidst a social attitude valuing productivity and business above all

else.



My first observation was that being outdoors is more ingrained in daily life. Sitting outdoors

at cafes and bars, walking to work, and travelling by bicycle are commonplace. Despite the

eternally mild temperatures in Spain, the effects of existing in nature are universal. Fresh air

will always cleanse and clear your mind, whether on a sunny beach or a drizzly stroll across

campus. Even if running to a seminar, choosing to travel by foot as opposed to bus crucially

benefits mood and energy. Studies show that receiving direct sunlight in your eyes increases

dopamine production, which when increased is linked to improved creativity, focus and

mood. If you have the time, spend five minutes of your journey with no headphones to fully

appreciate and reflect on the immediacy of these benefits, noting details in the autumnal

palette and humid air of your surroundings in a momentary meditative practise of

mindfulness. If walking to uni isn’t for you, you might take five to step outside during a lunch

break or simply as an interruption to bed rotting. Five minutes is better than none to reset

and press pause on the weight of juggling student life.



In a similar vein, whilst Crisis Wednesday may have interrupted your sleep schedule, it’s

nevertheless important to attempt to promote the Circadian Rhythm. This essentially means

syncing your body clock to sunlight hours. Not entirely complimentary to student life,

however, at its core, getting direct sunlight on your face from the minute you wake up is as

crucial as having a morning coffee to set up your day right. Even a grey sky can

subconsciously inspire. That means dragging yourself to open the blinds the moment the

alarm goes off to awaken your senses and boost dopamine production. Similarly, keeping

the big light off in the evening and avoiding too much blue light before bed tells your body its

time for sleep.



As mentioned, however, the outdoorsy culture I observed was largely connected to this

European style of sitting outside at cafes and bars. Being in the sunlight whilst enjoying a

beverage inherently creates mindful, peaceful moment away from the immense pressures of

work/ university or the lurking chores of the household. It was this reflection that got me

thinking about the lost art of the third space. A debate sparked during the pandemic; this

describes failings of modern life to allow for a space to exist separate from work or home. A

place to socialise and just be. Most popular sitcoms will include one (think Central Perk,

McLaren’s Pub, or Shaw’s Bar), however, due to the cost-of-living crisis making daily café trips unrealistic and reduced funding to institutions like youth clubs, the third space seems to

have died a death. Hence, this discussion arose during lockdown when all three “spaces”

forcibly and suddenly culminated in our front rooms. Perhaps this could be recreated in a

friend’s home, a common area on campus, or a local green space on a dry day. A sanctuary

to stop by when the pressures of daily life feel overwhelming, spending even a short while

immersed in simplistic socialness. The club does not count, this third space must be

calming, a sanctuary! A facility for some often much-needed breathing room.



Overall, we cannot replicate the Valencian way of life in Nottingham, or elsewhere in the UK,

down to a T (largely due to the British weather). However, I believe that by adopting certain

principles to slow down in a culture of business, we can simulate or at least work towards a

calmer existence. Noting small joys. Taking breaks when you can. The truth is that even with

a jam-packed schedule you always have the time to take a momentary reset whether for an

afternoon or a five-minute stroll of the library’s perimeter. Even when society tells us its “not

allowed”, a counter culture to the uber productivity advertised on social media can and does

exist.