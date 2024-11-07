Rediscovering the Aphrodite Body: Timeless Beauty in a Modern World

Social media is constantly telling us what’s “in” when it comes to what is beautiful. From the
super-skinny looks of the early 2000s to the curvier trends today, it can sometimes feel
impossible to keep up. But when we look back, these trends aren’t as timeless as they might
seem. Long before instagram models and tiktok stars, the ancient Greeks had a very different
idea of beauty. Today, we’re seeing the revival of this, what some may call the “Aphrodite
body type”.
In Ancient Greece, beauty wasn’t just about looks; it was a reflection of character. They
believed a beautiful body showed a beautiful mind; similar to today’s version that true beauty
comes from within. With softer and fuller figures, as seen in classical statues, the Greeks
celebrated bodies that looked natural, rather than just one type. Instead today, we’re
constantly encouraged to focus on certain body types and ignore others.
While celebrities and influencers sometimes feel like they dictate beauty standards, we have
started to see a push for more diverse representations – including the Aphrodite body type.
Stars like the Kardashians have helped popularise curvier body types, but they’ve also set
high expectations with hourglass figures and flat tummies that may be just as hard to attain.
However, some celebrities have been open about their journeys and have pushed back on
the pressure to fit into any one mould. For example, Billie Eilish was known for wearing
baggy clothes which the internet started to hypothesise was to hide “insecurities” about her
body shape – the Aphrodite body. Addressing these comments, she joked that her oversized
style was because she was “two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R
rated movie”. Her humour highlights the pressure people feel today to look a certain way,
and the hate the internet can have on bodies that don’t fit their ideals of what’s beautiful –
despite it being the traditional beauty standard in ancient Greece!
Social media platforms also play a huge role in celebrating a variety of shapes and sizes. On
tiktok, people are embracing the Aphrodite body type and rejecting the idea that only one
look is beautiful. One post appeared from a plus sized woman with the caption “my body
may be Liv Schmidt’s worst nightmare, but I like to think Aphrodite designed me with her
own two hands”. This celebrates a more natural body-type, shutting down haters like
Schmidt who was banned for having views such as: “it’s not a sin to want to be thin. Saving
America from obesity 1 person @ a time”. It is possible to appreciate any body type, thin or
not, without having to hate on others.
Even the idea of virtually editing our appearance isn’t new – it actually goes back to classical
Greece, where sculptors would idealise facial features in statues to capture beauty in its
“best” form. This doesn’t have to be a negative thing though. Just like ancient artists, modern
influencers and celebrities often use filters or fillers to enhance their looks. Recently, Ariana
Grande addressed the rumours about her appearance in a lie-detector test, responding to
questions about plastic surgery. She was refreshingly honest, saying “whatever makes
women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we
care?”. Her candidness is a reminder that even those we admire on social media sometimes
use enhancements to look the way they do, however that’s not necessarily a bad thing –
even the ancient Greeks did it!
The fashion world is starting to reflect this diversity too. The 2024 Victoria Secrets Fashion
Show brought a range of models onto the runway, including curvier body types that reflect
Aphrodite’s. Celebrating fuller, more natural silhouettes on such a large stage shows that
beauty is evolving. This shift in fashion sends a strong message to anyone still figuring out
their own body – the beauty standards are just modern trends not requirements.
Ultimately, the rise of the Aphrodite body type is a reminder that beauty has always been
more than just the number on the scale. In ancient Greece, a rounded bum, fuller hips, and
soft features are celebrated as symbols of beauty, health and strength. And today, as people
embrace a wider range of shapes, we’re discovering our bodies don’t need to meet any
specific expectation. Every body type, whether curvy, toned, slim, or somewhere in between,
deserves love and celebration. Reconnecting with this more timeless appreciation for beauty
encourages us to love the skin we’re in – and to see that real beauty is just as varied as the people who embody it.