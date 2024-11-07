Rediscovering the Aphrodite Body: Timeless Beauty in a Modern World

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media is constantly telling us what’s “in” when it comes to what is beautiful. From the

super-skinny looks of the early 2000s to the curvier trends today, it can sometimes feel

impossible to keep up. But when we look back, these trends aren’t as timeless as they might

seem. Long before instagram models and tiktok stars, the ancient Greeks had a very different

idea of beauty. Today, we’re seeing the revival of this, what some may call the “Aphrodite

body type”.



In Ancient Greece, beauty wasn’t just about looks; it was a reflection of character. They

believed a beautiful body showed a beautiful mind; similar to today’s version that true beauty

comes from within. With softer and fuller figures, as seen in classical statues, the Greeks

celebrated bodies that looked natural, rather than just one type. Instead today, we’re

constantly encouraged to focus on certain body types and ignore others.



While celebrities and influencers sometimes feel like they dictate beauty standards, we have

started to see a push for more diverse representations – including the Aphrodite body type.

Stars like the Kardashians have helped popularise curvier body types, but they’ve also set

high expectations with hourglass figures and flat tummies that may be just as hard to attain.

However, some celebrities have been open about their journeys and have pushed back on

the pressure to fit into any one mould. For example, Billie Eilish was known for wearing

baggy clothes which the internet started to hypothesise was to hide “insecurities” about her

body shape – the Aphrodite body. Addressing these comments, she joked that her oversized

style was because she was “two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R

rated movie”. Her humour highlights the pressure people feel today to look a certain way,

and the hate the internet can have on bodies that don’t fit their ideals of what’s beautiful –

despite it being the traditional beauty standard in ancient Greece!



Social media platforms also play a huge role in celebrating a variety of shapes and sizes. On

tiktok, people are embracing the Aphrodite body type and rejecting the idea that only one

look is beautiful. One post appeared from a plus sized woman with the caption “my body

may be Liv Schmidt’s worst nightmare, but I like to think Aphrodite designed me with her

own two hands”. This celebrates a more natural body-type, shutting down haters like

Schmidt who was banned for having views such as: “it’s not a sin to want to be thin. Saving

America from obesity 1 person @ a time”. It is possible to appreciate any body type, thin or

not, without having to hate on others.



Even the idea of virtually editing our appearance isn’t new – it actually goes back to classical

Greece, where sculptors would idealise facial features in statues to capture beauty in its

“best” form. This doesn’t have to be a negative thing though. Just like ancient artists, modern

influencers and celebrities often use filters or fillers to enhance their looks. Recently, Ariana

Grande addressed the rumours about her appearance in a lie-detector test, responding to

questions about plastic surgery. She was refreshingly honest, saying “whatever makes

women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we

care?”. Her candidness is a reminder that even those we admire on social media sometimes

use enhancements to look the way they do, however that’s not necessarily a bad thing –

even the ancient Greeks did it!