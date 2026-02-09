New Year, New You? Why you should be making changes when you want – Not just in January

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about the New Year that makes us collectively decide we’re about

to become completely different people. Suddenly, everyone’s setting alarms for 6am,

signing up for gym memberships, drinking green juices and promising that this will be

the year everything changes.



January has somehow become the unofficial start line for self-improvement. A fresh

calendar. A clean slate. A chance to ‘start again.’ And while that can feel motivating,

it can also feel weirdly pressurising. Like if you don’t transform your life in the first

few weeks of the year, you’ve already failed.

But here’s the thing; real change doesn’t only happen on January 1st. And it doesn’t

need permission from a calendar.



The idea of the New Year: a fresh start fantasy

The appeal of the New Year is obvious. It feels symbolic. A brand-new year must

mean brand-new habits, right? We love the idea that with a countdown and a glass

of prosecco, we can magically reset everything we didn’t like about ourselves the

year before.



There’s nothing inherently wrong with that mindset. Wanting positive change is a

good thing. Reflecting on where you are and where you want to be is healthy. But the

problem comes when the New Year stops being an opportunity and starts being an

obligation.



So why don’t we always make these changes?

If New Year’s resolutions worked so well, we’d all be living our dream lives by

February. Yet studies consistently show that most resolutions are abandoned within

weeks.



That’s not because people are lazy or unmotivated. It’s because many of these goals

aren’t rooted in what we want right now. They’re often reactionary. We set huge

expectations off the back of guilt, comparison or social pressure, rather than genuine

readiness.



Change is hard. It requires consistency, patience, and a level of emotional energy

that January doesn’t always allow for. It is natural to feel despondent, especially

when it’s dark, cold and we’re still recovering from the chaos of the festive season.

Don’t feel pressured to change just because it’s a New Year.



There’s a lot of subtle messaging around January that suggests if you’re not

“working on yourself,” you’re doing something wrong. Social media is flooded with

glow-ups, goal lists and productivity routines that make it seem like everyone else

has it all figured out.

But growth isn’t linear, and it isn’t seasonal either.

You don’t need to overhaul your entire life just because the year changed. You don’t

need a new planner, a strict routine, or a sudden personality shift to be worthy of

improvement. Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is simply rest, which

I would also still consider growth.



Why do we wait until the New Year to change?

We wait because it feels safer. Because January gives us structure. Because it offers

an external excuse to start or… conveniently, to delay.



But the truth is, you’re allowed to change your life in April. Or September. Or on a

random Tuesday when something just clicks. The best changes often happen quietly,

without announcements or aesthetic vision boards.



So, if you want to make a change, do it because it feels right. Not because the

calendar told you to. And if you don’t? That’s okay too. You’re not behind. You’re just

human. New year, same you. That’s not a bad thing at all.