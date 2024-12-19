The tradition and custom of making New Year’s resolutions is not a recent phenomenon of the
twenty-first, or even twentieth, century. The concept of looking backwards to the years prior
and seeking a new essence of life in the future, making promises to a higher power, has
stemmed as far back as ancient Rome. The arrival of December and the coming to an end of
another year of life often not only provides an overwhelming sense of nostalgia, but it also
encourages many to self-reflect on their habits or behaviours.
New Year’s resolutions can range from giving something up to trying something new, or
perhaps even both. The rush of end-of-term deadlines and last-minute Christmas shopping can
leave you exhausted and in need of a quiet moment to yourself. It is at this time of the year,
where thinking about resolutions can provide a moment of self-reflection and pause. It can
allow us to think about what we want most for ourselves, beyond just gifts, out of life – and
how we can be the agents of this. New Year’s resolutions can be a hopeful reminder that we
are capable of positive change, that during a period which can be stressful or overwhelming for
many, there always comes a time where you feel as though you can start afresh. This clean
slate can embolden an optimistic perspective, of what we can achieve, rather than what we
haven’t yet.
However, for some, the New Year is an opportunity to ‘re-invent’ themselves in a sense – most
evident in the concept of ‘New Year, New Me’ that tends to circulate social media hashtags and
posts each year. Especially with the height of social media influencers, continuous company
rebranding, and endless ‘microtrends’, the popularity of ‘New Year, New Me’ can encourage an
unattainable and unrealistic tone of perfectionism. This mantra perpetuates the cycle of
comparison, compelling individuals to compare their successes with those presented by people
online. It is essential to remember that these ‘successes’ are often achieved in an environment
entirely different to your own or even curated just for the image. With the paramount toxicity
of social media, in many aspects, New Year’s resolutions can become centred around ‘keeping
up’ with everyone else and jumping on New Year trends, such as fitness challenges, etc. New
Year’s has been capitalised and commercialised by many brands and companies, with the aid of
commissioned influencers, to profit from the idea of resolutions by promoting discounts on
products and services towards self-improvement. The perpetual endorsement of new products
and services to help individuals achieve the new you, often fuels a consumer-driven, capitalist
aspect to New Years which can be harmful and disappointing for many in the long-run. Buying
into this notion can add unnecessary stress into your life and help to formulate unrealistic
expectations of yourself which can be unsustainable.
Hence, it is essential to remember that tomorrow will always be as good of a day to ‘start fresh’
as January 1st. Don’t forget that change is always an option to you all-year round – and you can
take it, or leave it. Change also doesn’t have to be the foundation of every resolution, the New
Year doesn’t have to see a ‘New You.’ Ultimately, resolutions are whatever you make them, and
if you decide to make them, my advice is to at least make them realistic, manageable, and fun!