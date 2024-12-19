The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The tradition and custom of making New Year’s resolutions is not a recent phenomenon of the

twenty-first, or even twentieth, century. The concept of looking backwards to the years prior

and seeking a new essence of life in the future, making promises to a higher power, has

stemmed as far back as ancient Rome. The arrival of December and the coming to an end of

another year of life often not only provides an overwhelming sense of nostalgia, but it also

encourages many to self-reflect on their habits or behaviours.

New Year’s resolutions can range from giving something up to trying something new, or

perhaps even both. The rush of end-of-term deadlines and last-minute Christmas shopping can

leave you exhausted and in need of a quiet moment to yourself. It is at this time of the year,

where thinking about resolutions can provide a moment of self-reflection and pause. It can

allow us to think about what we want most for ourselves, beyond just gifts, out of life – and

how we can be the agents of this. New Year’s resolutions can be a hopeful reminder that we

are capable of positive change, that during a period which can be stressful or overwhelming for

many, there always comes a time where you feel as though you can start afresh. This clean

slate can embolden an optimistic perspective, of what we can achieve, rather than what we

haven’t yet.

However, for some, the New Year is an opportunity to ‘re-invent’ themselves in a sense – most

evident in the concept of ‘New Year, New Me’ that tends to circulate social media hashtags and

posts each year. Especially with the height of social media influencers, continuous company

rebranding, and endless ‘microtrends’, the popularity of ‘New Year, New Me’ can encourage an

unattainable and unrealistic tone of perfectionism. This mantra perpetuates the cycle of

comparison, compelling individuals to compare their successes with those presented by people

online. It is essential to remember that these ‘successes’ are often achieved in an environment

entirely different to your own or even curated just for the image. With the paramount toxicity

of social media, in many aspects, New Year’s resolutions can become centred around ‘keeping

up’ with everyone else and jumping on New Year trends, such as fitness challenges, etc. New

Year’s has been capitalised and commercialised by many brands and companies, with the aid of

commissioned influencers, to profit from the idea of resolutions by promoting discounts on

products and services towards self-improvement. The perpetual endorsement of new products

and services to help individuals achieve the new you, often fuels a consumer-driven, capitalist

aspect to New Years which can be harmful and disappointing for many in the long-run. Buying

into this notion can add unnecessary stress into your life and help to formulate unrealistic

expectations of yourself which can be unsustainable.