Navigating making new female friends in adulthood- and what to look out for

Female friendships are one of life’s greatest gifts. They provide so much light and mounts of

joy into our lives which nothing else could ever replace or replicate. However, they are

somewhat rare and not the easiest to come across. Especially venturing into adulthood, I have

definitely noticed it is growing harder and harder to form these connections. I do however

think this is perfectly normal, and there are several reasons why. I am going to be listing them

for you and hope it provides come clarity over the fact that you are not alone!!



I think the first factor is simply a difference in interests. When we were young, our interests

were not exactly vastly complex. They consisted of perhaps what sports we liked to play,

favourite movies, music etc. But as we grow so does the amount of complications in life.

While these things are still important, strong friendships rely on much more than your

favourite pop singer. A plethora of your interests must align for the friendship to stimulate

interesting, engaging conversation. For example, I am interested in pop culture and love to

talk about the goings on of that world. Therefore I tend to gravitate and find conversing with

others with the same interest to be significantly easier as they tend to understand references I

make, jokes etc. I do value the importance in being friends with women who have different

interests to you as there is always something to learn. However, I think it does provide a

natural pool of comfortability when you know you share core interests.



Although it pains me to bring up in relation to a female-centred issue, it is an important factor

when forming bonds with other women. Men, and how women position men in their lives,

play and extremely important role in how your friendship is going to play out. It is a

complicated, multi-fascinated issue however I am just going to summarise it and point out

why it is such a deciphering factor when making friends with women, especially new ones.

Off the bat, I have noticed that when you meet girls for the first time, there are certain

specific topics or questions you will be asked about. Many of times questions like ‘do you

have a boyfriend’, ‘are you interested in anyone’ etc have been asked upon first meeting.

Although it can be used as an easy icebreaker, I tend to find that this topic becomes the basis

of every conversation for the foreseeable. This tends to lead back to the fact that men are the

centre of their lives, their source of validation and general happiness. This is why your

friendship will never be enough to satisfy them, you are simply just there to exist as a

placeholder while they don’t have a boyfriend or aren’t with their boyfriend. A good gossip

every now and then is necessary and always needed however if you find that every

conversation you have with a women whittles down to men, I don’t personally believe it will

ever result in a deep, more than surface level friendship.



Finally, but my most valued trait in a friendship is sense of humour. This is something I think

we all take massively for granted especially when entering later stages of my life. It is

incredibly rare to find so when I do I treasure it dearly. Everyone’s sense of humour is

different, whether its dark, sarcastic, light & fun- I have come across friends who find

completely different things funny. However, I believe it to be the foundation for a long and

fulfilling friendship. We all have come across or are perhaps friends with certain people who

we know to never make a specific kind of joke around. Not that that is terrible nor necessarily

hard, you lose out on such a magical part of friendship- which is being able to laugh together.

Humour is what helps us navigate the darkest times in life; it has the power to bring light and

hope, even when it feels like there’s none to be found. Therefore it is so crucial to surround

yourself with people that make you laugh. Not sharing the same sense of humour, especially

in a group of women or a female-dominated environment, can feel incredibly isolating. You

might find yourself constantly holding back, worried about being judged, which makes it

hard to truly be yourself. This is why, when forming new friendships with women, it’s

essential to pay attention to this connection. A shared sense of humour can bond you in ways

you wouldn’t expect—never underestimate the power of a good laugh.



Navigating making new friendships, especially at such an old age may feel daunting and out

of your comfort zone. However, once you figure out the kind of women you want in your life

it becomes so much easier and leaves less and less room for error. Hopefully this article gave

you a starting point, these are just suggestions of some things to look out for, there is of

course an endless bound of factors that go into making friendships work. But my best advice

is to be yourself and you will attract those meant for you <3