There seem to be a massive influx of unrealistic morning routines online,

especially on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

These routines are pushed my influences, documenting waking up at

6am every day, in a massive fancy apartment, going to the gym and

then eating a full breakfast, then doing a ten-step skincare routine with

products worth hundreds of pounds. Then, these influencers seem to

clean their entire house all in the span of about 4 hours. These

unrealistic routines are then repeated by a-list celebrities such as Oprah,

and enforced by popular media such vogue beauty secrets, which

presents celebrities like Kendall Jenner practicing a ten-step routine at

7am, set with a facemask costing hundreds of pounds.



But what even is a morning routine?

The concept of a morning routine, especially one as specific as shown

on social media, is a fairly new thing, emerging with the growing

popularity of platforms such as TikTok, where the aim is to present an

ideal life, with a morning that sets you up for success. Sure, there is

some truth to this, getting up early has proven to help you be successful,

but how far can this go? The whole idea of a perfect morning routine is

highly unrealistic, especially with people who have jobs and even kids,

or are just not morning people. Furthermore, what does this say for the

consumers self esteem? A lot of the people that absorb these ideal

morning routines are young teens, who a lot of the time can’t afford to

wake up and apply ten skincare products, or even some that can’t afford

to eat a full breakfast.



So, what celebrities show these type of morning routines that are highly

unrealistic?

Oprah Winfrey

Wakes up around 6 AM without an alarm.

Starts her day with meditation (20 minutes).

Works out

Enjoys a healthy breakfast with herbal tea.

Reads inspirational content before starting work Jennifer Aniston

Wakes up at 4:30 or 5 AM (earlier if filming).

Drinks hot lemon water and takes a probiotic.

Meditates for 20 minutes.

Works out

Has a protein-rich breakfast Gwyneth Paltrow

Wakes up early and drinks warm water with lemon.

Dry brushes her skin for detoxification.

Does yoga or Pilates.

Eats a nutrient-packed breakfast

(this example is particularly controversial, especially as all she seems to

consume throughout the day is lemon water) Michelle Obama

Wakes up by 4:30 AM to work out.

Does cardio and strength training.

Has a healthy breakfast with her family.

Spends time reading or journaling. Kim Kardashian

Wakes up at 5:30 AM.

Works out for an hour

Drinks a green smoothie or oatmeal.

Gets ready for the day while managing family time. Reese Witherspoon

Wakes up around 5:30 AM.

Drinks green juice and coffee.

Reads for about 30 minutes.

Exercises

Has a high-protein breakfast. Bella Hadid

Wakes up and drinks lemon water.

Does Pilates or boxing.

Eats eggs, toast, or a smoothie.

Uses skincare products to refresh her face.

But these can’t be all celebrities, right? At lot of them have families, and

have busy lives, especially actors, who have high demand lives. Surely,

not everyone wakes up and drinks lemon water. There are actually some

celebrities who have semi normal mornings, providing us with a sense of

reality and pulling us out of the social media bubble of what is presented

as normal.

For example: