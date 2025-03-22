Millie Bobby Brown- She’s Not Eleven Anymore

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It may be 2025 but we are still fixated on aging. When ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby

Brown became the latest victim to cruel articles tearing down her appearance, women everywhere were all too familiar with the feeling.

As a woman, I sometimes find myself wondering do we really support one another

wholly and fully? We’re surrounded by the familiar concepts ‘girls supporting girls’,

empowerment and self-love, but do we practice what we preach? Or too often do we

label ourselves ‘girls girls’ while simultaneously engaging with content that brings

down a fellow woman?



On the 4 th of March actress Millie Bobby Brown posted a statement to her Instagram

page calling out a sleugh of recent, harmful articles discussing her looks, in particular

how she was aging. One article was titled ‘Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown

ageing so badly?’ Another read, ‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’

This is an all too familiar story of women being held to impossible standards and

being unfairly shamed the moment they change. Of course, Millie, who has been in

the public eye since the age of 10, has grown and evolved in those pivotal years of

adolescence, yet it is clear that the media’s outlook on women refused to grow and

evolve with her, instead staying stagnant in the archaic viewpoint that a woman’s

worth is tied to her looks.



Millie’s experience highlights a culture obsessed with youth. The Gen Z

experience is infiltrated by a surge of antiaging media; ‘Reasons why you

NEED to start using retinol’, ‘she looks amazing for 29!’ and ‘Oh My GOD I

hope I look as good as her when I’m her age’ (when talking about a 27 year

old) are just a few examples of the the anti-aging discourse that is so

prevalent on social media. Young people are being indoctrinated with the view

that any physical signs of aging should be avoided at all costs. The narrative

is being pushed that the worst thing that can happen to a woman is getting

older.



It’s a cycle we have all become familiar with, women being held to an

impossible standard and criticised the moment they change. It’s refreshing to

see Millie stand up for herself and call out these disgusting articles; in doing

so she shows women everywhere the power in being confident in your own

skin. It’s almost as if we are expected to stay frozen in time, never growing, never

changing, never evolving- God forbid we break the mold that society has put us in.

Yet, our ability to grow is what makes the human experience so beautiful- we are

never cemented in one place, one state of being for too long. So why does it seem

for women our growth is constantly stunted by the world around us?

The sad truth is that we seem to be consistently stuck in the same cycle of shaming

women for simply existing. Men are allowed to age gracefully, yet for women it’s like

we have a ticking bomb inside of us from the moment we reach adulthood.

As Millie stated in her response, it is disheartening to see that some of these

damaging articles tearing her down were written by women, a stark reminder that

despite discourse surrounding female empowerment, we are far from true liberation

from the shackles of the male influence. While these women no doubt deserve to be

called out, it is important to hold the men who engage in this anti-aging phenomenon

to the same standard. After all, these female journalists are just trying to find success

in a workforce that undoubtably still has a glass ceiling.



We live in a time where we are more connected than ever. We comment, we share,

we scroll- it’s easy to forget that words have power. A throw-away remark made

about someone will contribute to the way they see themselves. Although it may

seem arbitrary, the comment you make or the message you send all hold a sinister

power in influencing someone’s self-worth. We must do better, as women and as

people, and start showing up for one another in the way we always say we do.