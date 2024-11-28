This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Studying abroad is an amazing opportunity! It shouldn’t be seen as daunting, but as exciting and a great opportunity to get to know yourself better. ‘Studying abroad changed my life’ may seem cliché but it is the shared experience of many. Not only can it change your perspective, but increase confidence, independence and skyrocket your employability.

Packing:

Packing for an extended trip is a challenge, especially if you are travelling to a country you’ve never been to before!

Pack less than you think you need. Different cultures have different styles, and you will be able to find unique pieces for your wardrobe that you will treasure in the future. Don’t make the mistake of running out of space in your suitcase! Use packing cubes: They are a great way of keeping all your belongings organised. You won’t have the opportunity to fill your room with different storage boxes and ways to keep your belonging organised. Packing cubes are the best way to keep everything tidy and simplify packing for your weekends away! Bring extra bags: Having a small rucksack and secure bag for your valuables are a must when it comes to long weekends and solo trips. Hostel lockers are often small and don’t accommodate suitcases. Use an air tag to keep track of your important documents and personal items.

Making Friends:

Meeting new people in a new place can be difficult, but in the age of social media, there are more opportunities than ever before. Studying abroad can be an isolating experience to begin with, as many people you meet are travelling and will be moving on in the next few days. So, what is the best way to meet people in your city?

Social media groups: These are a great way to find other students studying abroad or working in the city you are living in. These even provide the opportunity to find people before you even arrive at your study abroad university! Bumble BFF: Using a dating app may feel like an unusual way of making friends, but it is a great way to reach out to people that are also looking for friends. If you like someone’s vibe, just message them! Run clubs: The recent surge in popularity of running clubs provide an opportunity in every city, catering for all abilities. They are a great way to create a social routine in a new place, with the opportunity of grabbing coffee together afterwards! University Societies: These provide unique opportunities to try new activities or sports that your home university might not offer. Along with regular society sessions, they provide evening socials and study groups, a great way to meet other students at your university!

Missing Home:

Feeling at home is a challenge in a new city, having left loved ones and friends at home it is easy to fall into the pattern of feeling homesick.

Add a time-zone widget to your lock screen. You can keep up to 4 different time zone locations to your lock screen, so you can easily keep in touch with your friends and family in other time zones. Send Post Cards: Keeping your friends up to date is a great way to feel closer to them when you are far away! Choosing a card and looking forward to them receiving it is such a fun experience. Create a routine: whether you pick a new hobby, join a gym class or find a coffee shop to study in – finding your new flow will make your new city feel like home!

Go Solo:

Don’t be afraid of doing things on your own, whether it is the whole study abroad experience or a weekend away to a place you have always dreamed of- there won’t always be someone to go with! Going solo is the best way to make sure you see everything and get the most out of your experience. Staying in hostels are a great way of finding people to explore with once you have arrived. It may seem daunting at first, but it is the best way to push yourself out of your comfort zone and grow as a person!

Take every opportunity you are provided on your semester abroad, and make the most of your experience!