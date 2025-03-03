Main Character Energy: how tiktok is changing the way we see ourselves

In a world dominated by social media, personal branding is no longer reserved for
celebrities and influencers. The rise of “main character energy”, a term popularised by
TikTok, has encouraged people to see themselves as the protagonist of their own lives. This
shift in perspective is transforming self-perception, confidence, and even how people
navigate their daily experiences. But is this trend a form of self-empowerment, or self-
obsession?
On one hand, embracing this “main character energy” can be empowering. It encourages
self-love, confidence, and mindfulness. Instead of passively experiencing life, people are
actively curating meaningful moments, taking ownership of their happiness, and stepping
outside their comfort zones. The trend has even helped individuals embrace solo activities
without the stigma of being alone, as they instead have social media as company.
However, some may argue that this trend contributes to self-absorption and a performative
approach to life; living only on social media and not in the moment. When every moment is
seen through the lens of being a “main character”, does it become more about external
validation than genuine self-growth? There’s also the potential for comparison culture to
intensify, as people strive to make their lives look more cinematic than they actually feel.
One of the most significant effects of “main character energy” is how it shifts people’s
mindset about their daily lives. Instead of waiting for big milestones to feel special, people
are finding joy in small, everyday moments. Whether it’s treating themselves to a solo
dinner, dressing up for no reason, or taking scenic walks just to appreciate the world, the
trend has encouraged people to make the ordinary feel extraordinary. And for those of us
who like to stay chronically online, it’s like experiencing their days with them. The emphasis
on aesthetics and storytelling has made personal content more cinematic, blurring the lines
between reality and fiction. While this can be fun and creative, it also raises questions about
authenticity and the pressure to make one’s life appear more polished than it truly is.
Ultimately, whether “main character energy” is empowering or problematic depends on how
it’s embraced. If it leads to greater self-confidence and appreciation for life’s small moments,
it can be a valuable tool for personal growth. However, if it becomes another metric for social
comparison and external validation, it may do more harm than good. But still – by
encouraging people to romanticise their lives and step into their own spotlight, the trend has
redefined self-perception for the better!