Main Character Energy: how tiktok is changing the way we see ourselves

In a world dominated by social media, personal branding is no longer reserved for

celebrities and influencers. The rise of “main character energy”, a term popularised by

TikTok, has encouraged people to see themselves as the protagonist of their own lives. This

shift in perspective is transforming self-perception, confidence, and even how people

navigate their daily experiences. But is this trend a form of self-empowerment, or self-

obsession?



On one hand, embracing this “main character energy” can be empowering. It encourages

self-love, confidence, and mindfulness. Instead of passively experiencing life, people are

actively curating meaningful moments, taking ownership of their happiness, and stepping

outside their comfort zones. The trend has even helped individuals embrace solo activities

without the stigma of being alone, as they instead have social media as company.

However, some may argue that this trend contributes to self-absorption and a performative

approach to life; living only on social media and not in the moment. When every moment is

seen through the lens of being a “main character”, does it become more about external

validation than genuine self-growth? There’s also the potential for comparison culture to

intensify, as people strive to make their lives look more cinematic than they actually feel.

One of the most significant effects of “main character energy” is how it shifts people’s

mindset about their daily lives. Instead of waiting for big milestones to feel special, people

are finding joy in small, everyday moments. Whether it’s treating themselves to a solo

dinner, dressing up for no reason, or taking scenic walks just to appreciate the world, the

trend has encouraged people to make the ordinary feel extraordinary. And for those of us

who like to stay chronically online, it’s like experiencing their days with them. The emphasis

on aesthetics and storytelling has made personal content more cinematic, blurring the lines

between reality and fiction. While this can be fun and creative, it also raises questions about

authenticity and the pressure to make one’s life appear more polished than it truly is.