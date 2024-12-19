The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For 31 days each year, everyone has the opportunity to take part in adopting a plant-based diet with newfound recipes and products to help. After growing traction, sparking online and in street debates, veganism is a heavily discussed topic, centred around differing viewpoints on environmental ethics. Yet while we tackle these moral dilemmas, it’s also important to question your own standpoint and think about ways you can try to see the other side. One way to experience this perspective is to try Veganuary and try to see what the fuss about plant-based lifestyle is really all about. So in this article, I will use the knowledge I’ve gained from following a plant-based diet to evaluate why you should try Veganuary this year.

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that promotes going vegan for one month at the beginning of the year. With the new year often resembling making a change and adopting resilience to try new hobbies or practice skills you want to be good at, this charity provides many resources to help new participants try veganism. From podcasts to recipe books, the motivation is endless, but why should you start it in the first place?

Since its launch just over 10 years ago, Veganuary has gained lots of traction. Millions of participants from all over the world take part, alongside huge companies such as Sainsbury’s, McDonald’s, and many other great retailers that provide new ranges of vegan foods to cater to new diets. Last year, 2100+ new products were launched specifically for this January craze. The iconic vegan sausage roll actually originated from a Greggs Veganuary campaign, being a worldwide hit, which then stuck and is now a staple of the Greggs menu. This also included other vegan options such as McDonald’s McPlant, Cadbury’s vegan chocolate range, and Dominoes’ vegan pizzas. One pub in Wales, ‘The Queen’s Inn Pub’, actually stayed permanently Vegan following phenomenal success following Veganuary!

One benefit of taking part in Veganuary can be providing these new options for Vegan people, to support more plant-based options which may help cater to vegan friends or family. Yet more research coming forward suggests adopting a plant-based diet even just for a month has lots of personal benefits too! Reducing red meat consumption and swapping to eat more fruit and vegetables can increase your mood and energy levels to keep you happy for longer. Better skin and changes in body weight may also help your personal confidence, as well as lower cholesterol which can benefit your health in the long term. However, possibly the greatest benefit is the impact your actions can have on the environment . By adopting a plant-based diet just for a month, you can reduce your meat consumption and consequentially reduce your carbon footprint and lower global greenhouse emissions. One study found in Veganuary, that the sale of vegan products increased by 57%, and continued to be above average even after the month was over! This just shows how many other people are taking part in this challenge and emphasizes the impact that your actions could have on the world.

Arguably the greatest message in Veganuary is to break down the misconceptions about veganism itself. Often people think vegan diets are unhealthy, extreme, or lack nutrition, all of which are untrue if done correctly. Like any other diet, veganism involves making strategic choices and considering your health in your food choices- yet this doesn’t have to be restrictive at all! Trying Veganuary could be the way to test out this alternative diet and see the benefits without being deterred by the stigma around veganism.