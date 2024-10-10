Is Thin Now In? And What Does It Mean For Women?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” is a quote that was popularized by Kate Moss in 2009, which acts as a perfect demonstration of the toxic body standards that were prevalent in the early 2000s. The ideal body type was a size zero, and this was emphasized in various ways from the y2k fashion that consisted of low rise jeans and shirts that exposed the midriff, to the popularity of the Victoria Secrets’ shows, whose models (widely known as the Angels) had bodies that were so perfectly skinny and unattainable. Many women who were teenagers during this period have come out and spoken about the eating disorders that they developed, and how fat shaming was so normalized that they didn’t even recognize it to be shaming at the time.

The 2010s saw the world slowly progress into a more accommodating place for women of all body types. In mainstream media, plus sized celebrities such as Lizzo not only were a representation for women, but also used their platforms to uplift them and make them feel beautiful. Even the modelling scene that was notorious for their exclusivity limited to thin women saw bigger girls such as Ashley Graham and Tess Holiday on the catwalk for giant fashion houses. For a while it seemed as though women could finally live in a world that didn’t hold them to such bizarre beauty standards. This, unfortunately, didn’t last very long.

Recently, we have seen slim body shapes come back into fashion (which I think is odd because body types should never be a fashion trend), and this resurgence has been characterized by a rise in body shaming, toxic diet culture and weight loss medication like Ozempic. I didn’t realize how bad it had become, until I saw the backlash that Victoria Secrets received last year because of having a runway show with models of different body types. Multiple online users expressed their disdain for the show, and argued that the reason VS’ old fashion shows were a success was because the beauty and bodies of the models were ‘unattainable.’ It made me question when diversity and inclusivity became something to look down on, especially since representation is something that everyone desires to see.

So, where did we lose the plot?

One theory is that the popularization of y2k fashion has contributed greatly to desirability and popularity of slim bodies. As I mentioned earlier, some staple pieces in y2k fashion are the low rise jeans, baby tees, clothes that generally expose the midriff area. It is understandable for someone to feel as though they require a flat stomach to rock these trending pieces. The outfit is not the clothes themselves, but the body that is wearing the clothes. And that’s why many millennial women have expressed concerns about the rising popularity of y2k fashion. Girls who admire the aesthetic or feel the need to follow the trend may not have the ‘ideal’ body for these clothes, and that can heavily affect how they view themselves.

Secondly, influential figures have slowly begun to glorify thinness as well, which in turn makes their young, impressionable fans idolize it and aspire to be thin. In 2022, A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian, wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean-Louise dress. The dress was tailored specifically to fit Marilyn, but Kim just HAD to wear the original version. She confessed to losing 16 pounds in the span of three weeks for the sole intention of fitting into the dress. Whatever Kim chooses to do with her body is ultimately her business, but sharing such information to her young fans was not only unnecessary, but damaging. It promotes the unsustainable idea of rapid weight loss in a short period of time, which could potentially lead to eating disorders. Additionally, weight loss drugs have become popularized. From 2020 to 2023, the number of U.S adolescents and young adults that picked up prescriptions for Ozempic increased by nearly 600 percent (Rosen, 2024). This has made weight loss simpler and more accessible, so with more people losing weight using these drugs, the glamorization of skinny bodies is perpetuated.

This brings me to my third and final theory, fitness culture . Everyone wants to be the best version of themselves, and one step to becoming that, is being healthy. And while being healthy does not equate to being skinny, it can be difficult to view healthiness this way, because many of the fitness influencers are already thin, so viewers follow them to attain the bodies that these influencers possess. Additionally, many of them post videos to do with their diets, and while some of them are healthy diets, others are incredibly restrictive and insufficient, especially for developing teens.

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that we are all uniquely beautiful. True beauty is not about fitting into society’s narrow and unrealistic beauty standards, but rather is about being authentically you , and embracing everything that makes you stand out. So don’t feel pressured to look or dress a certain way. Individuality is what makes you interesting.

