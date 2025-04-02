Inside Nottingham’s Women’s Centre

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past week, I had the pleasure of meeting Rebi, one of the amazing women who

works at Nottingham Women’s Centre. She very kindly showed me around and shared some

of the fantastic work they do to help support women across the city.



The centre, founded in 1971, was created as a place of refuge and empowerment for

women, providing them with a voice in the local community and a safe space to access

resources and nurture skills. The centre continues to empower and celebrate women today,

offering essential services and fostering a strong sense of community amongst any

individual who is female-identifying.



When you first enter the centre, you are greeted by the warmth of the Welcome Hub, a

space with cozy sofas, tables to meet people at and a fully functional kitchen. Open from

9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, it is the real heart of the centre, providing an inviting space

for women to come together, chat, share their experiences, and support one another. They

hold regular coffee and chat meetups in the welcome hub, offering free hot drinks and

creating a warm and friendly atmosphere. The centre also provides free cooking facilities,

allowing women who may not have the means to cook where they live to batch cook meals

and feed their families.



One of the standout features of the centre is its library, which is one of the last remaining

women’s libraries left in the country! Hidden away in the attic, it is home to an extensive

collection of literature authored exclusively by women, with books on almost every topic in

every genre. They even boast a large number of autobiographies from sportswomen which

they take great pride in. The library is there to provide a safe space for women to reconnect

with their heritage and explore empowering narratives. One of my favourite parts about the

library was their features table, which highlights books on key themes that change monthly.

Their most recent theme, following International Women’s Day, was activism and they

showcased several really inspiring books on this topic. If you are interested in any of the

books from the library, they are free to borrow with membership to the centre and you can

explore all the books they have in the collection on their website. You can also visit the

library any time during opening hours and spend the day peacefully reading in a safe

environment. On the way up to the library the staircase, which is impressive in itself, is

beautifully decorated with a number of poems from members of the women’s centre, adding

to the centre’s inspiring atmosphere. This sense of inspiration carries through to their archive

of reference materials, which preserves important documents on female heritage and history

in the Nottinghamshire area. The archives give an important view into the lives of local

women throughout history connecting you with their stories and experiences, making it a

really thought provoking space.



In addition to its library and archives, the centre hosts a huge number of events and

workshops aimed at empowering women and bringing them together in a supportive

community. There are a wide variety of skills building groups, including a choir, salsa and

boxing classes, a book club and classes on sewing, quilting and poetry writing. These

activities all help you to learn something new whilst bringing women together, especially

those who don’t have friends or family around them, giving them the opportunity to meet new

people with common interests. The centre also provides a number of advice sessions

including mental health support, affordable counselling and recruitment workshops for

building confidence in employability skills. They also hold conversation classes alongside

University of Nottingham’s student group STAR’s, which help women with English as a

second language to gain confidence in speech through a low-pressure fun and welcoming

environment. Additionally, they have drugs and alcohol drop-in sessions specifically for

18–25-year-olds, offering a confidential judgement free space to help foster healthy

relationships with alcohol and overcome addiction. All of these sessions provide crucial

advice, guidance, and support. T he majority of the activities and services offered at the

centre are free, whilst others require a small donation, ensuring accessibility for women from

all backgrounds. If you would like to find out more about any of the events or services they

have, you can visit the centre and pick up a booklet which has so much information.