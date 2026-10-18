In an age where we are so connected, why do we feel so alone?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nowadays, so many people are able to scroll through so many other people’s lives in a matter of minutes. The old friend you haven’t seen since school, your co-worker you secretly hate. You can check on their relationship status, their travel plans and their social status, all without ever actually having a conversation with them. Society frames this as connectivity, a form of closeness and simplicity. So, why do we feel so alone?

The World Health Organisation observes that 1 in 6 people are affected by loneliness globally, with the highest rates shown in younger people. But with so many forms of connectivity at our fingertips, surely this shouldn’t be the case. Perhaps in reality it’s easier to perceive what we think to be someone’s life as opposed to actually asking them about it. We don’t even have to leave our own bed to learn what we think we need to know about them. This may at first glance seem efficient, however the age old cliché about social media being a highlight reel rings true.

We can watch people we think we know, supposedly having the time of their lives, when in reality they’re struggling. Would you post about how little you enjoyed a night out, even if you’re beaming in the photos? That level of intimacy is neglected online, and isn’t comfortable to share. It’s normal to not want to share that with your social media following or over text. Quite honestly, its easier to lie.

However, when we actually meet the people we care about in person, it’s harder to maintain that façade. Often, just sharing space with your people enables you to feel comfortable sharing and opening up.

So, how can you become more meaningfully connected? Made-in-advance plans like meeting up for brunch or going out are obvious ways to see people again, but sometimes it can feel daunting to plan an activity in advance, especially if you’re on a budget and short on time. However, it’s important to remember that even a small amount of time spent with another can help you feel less alone. This could be a 20-minute walk, a quick coffee and chat in between lectures, or even a food shop together! Even a small interaction can help you feel more confident in your friendships.

It is often said that it takes a village to achieve something, but it is equally as important to be a villager!