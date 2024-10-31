Hyper-Productivity: A Path to Success or a Road to Burnout?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Viral trends have always changed at a rapid rate, and 2024 has certainly been no exception. Influencers have been setting their alarms early to cram in runs, skincare and super smoothies; all in the name of so–called ‘hyper productivity’. It’s the Instagram perfect life – but at what cost to our physical and mental health? We have seen the rise of influencers promoting their busy schedules without the time to rest, leaving so many feeling like they aren’t doing enough.

Hyper productivity is the manifestation of extreme societal pressure, excessive focus on output and unrealistic expectations. Striking the perfect work-life balance is a challenge, particularly in the presence of persistent and pushy social media trends, hinting that taking a break is a sign of weakness. Healthy productivity could not be further from this in reality; well-being and mindfulness is often the focus; but in the current culture of constant work being synonymous with success- this is hard to find.

75 Hard Is a popular trend that encourages participants to adopt a strict regimen: twice daily workouts, a strict diet with no ‘cheat meals’, reading several books, picking up new hobbies and early morning alarms. For many this would be a challenge without a full-time job and making navigating the transition between university life and the world of work more difficult than ever. The trend has obvious benefits and indicators of a healthy lifestyle but is simply not sustainable alongside a full-time job – a reality of life that is often not included in the promotion of the trend (this is an influencer’s full time job!). Many others are setting their alarms as early as 4am to squeeze in that extra hour of study, with girls as young as 10 missing out on those extra few hours of sleep. Considering all of the benefits of a good night’s rest and essential bodily processes that occur over night, sleep deprivation could quickly creep up and undo all of the previous time and effort.

These trends seem excessively strict and lifeless. Is the idea that our phones are turning us into robots slowly becoming a reality and luring us down the path of burn-out? An ever-present fear of burn-out looms over the heads of many; mental, physical and emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged stress is inevitable in a culture of toxic productivity. Social media consistently promotes perfectionism and over achievement, making it easy for its audience to become stuck in a vicious cycle of guilt and comparison. Each influencer has to opportunity to create their own reality for their audience, leading to an unrealistic perception of what we should be able to achieve. As Molly-Mae would say “Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day”…right?

How can we break the cycle and strike a balance between success, motivation and prioritising our personal wellbeing?

Find out what works best for you – trial different routines to discover what is best for your personal commitments.

– trial different routines to discover what is best for your personal commitments. Look to your friends and family for support – it is more than likely that those around you have experienced something similar.

Prioritise self-care : include time for breaks, spending time with friends and include a form of meditation into your routine.

: include time for breaks, spending time with friends and include a form of meditation into your routine. Take a break from social media – allow your brain a moment away from the busyness and rapidly changing social scene online.

– allow your brain a moment away from the busyness and rapidly changing social scene online. Practice mindfulness – journaling is a great example of an opportunity to reflect and express gratitude at the end of the day.

Ultimately, success is not defined by how much you can cram into 24 hours, but it is defined by balance and sustainability. Take the time to define your personal balance and success before comparing yourself to others!