How to Get the Most Out of Your Naps at University:

For many of us, early lectures lead to a necessary energy boost later in the day. While some prefer to load up on the caffeine, a midday nap can help us maintain alertness and overcome daytime fatigue. These are especially beneficial to uni students who have to be alert at irregular times (for example, if you’re preparing for a long night out).

There are also many other benefits to napping, such as:

Quicker reaction time

Improved mood

Better memory

Reduced stress levels

However, often people wake up from a nap feeling more tired than when they started. This is because a deep sleep can cause grogginess. This means it’s best to avoid waking up during a deep sleep.

How can you avoid this?

In general it’s agreed that the best nap time for young adults is around 20-30 minutes. A 20 minute nap allows a bit of light sleep to boost alertness but avoids the groginnes caused by an interrupted deep sleep. This is what some of us might know as a ‘power-nap’.

However, if you’re really struggling with tiredness that day, a 90 minute nap allows the entire sleep schedule to take place; this means you do not interrupt deep sleep when you wake up and therefore avoid grogginess. It’s also advised to take a nap earlier in the day, as naps after 3 p.m. can make it harder to sleep well that night.

Tips for a beneficial nap

The ‘Coffee Nap’: One idea is to drink coffee right before you sleep. This is because when you wakre up the caffeine will be beginning to kick in which can aid productiveness. However, this isn’t the best idea if the reason you’re napping is to cut down on your daily caffeine intake.

Setting a second alarm of refuting to hit snooze will ensure that you do not keep sleeping and enter a deeper sleep. Also try to get up as soon as the alarm sounds to shake off post-nap sleepiness.

Napping at the same time everyday will make your body more accustomed to waking up.

Eat lunch before you nap, as you’re likely to experience low assertiveness and feel sleepy after a meal.

Make sure your environment is peaceful. Limit light and turn off screens.

It’s important to note that if you find yourself needing a nap every day to get by or if you are having ‘accidental naps’ which are unplanned then this could be a sign of a sleep disorder. More information on this is linked below.

