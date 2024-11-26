This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Are you currently applying for a placement, or possibly some summer work experience? Or maybe you just want to get ahead of the curve and start refreshing your CV? This guide will help you navigate what employers are looking for and how you can develop your CV whilst at university.

First things first: let’s dive into some myths when it comes to CVs and applications. Some people often think that the candidate with the highest grades will ‘shine the brightest’, but this could not be further from the truth. Whilst good grades in school can be beneficial to some extent, employers are often more interested in what makes you different. This includes any work experience that you may have, or hobbies and interests that make you, you! This is why it is so important that your CV is authentic and personalised to you. Another myth is the idea that it can be too late to build your CV at university or that it can be really difficult. I am here to tell you that it is never too late to grow your personal self and gain new experiences that you can highlight on your CV. There are also lots of simple steps you can take to do this that are discussed below.

Building the fundamentals:

The majority of other candidates that are applying for the same role as you will most likely have similar levels of education. Therefore, it is so important that you build upon your experiences and wider interests to enable your CV to stand out. Studying at a college or university is highly beneficial in this area because there are so many opportunities out there to try.

My number one tip would be to join a society! Whatever this society may be, it is sure to give you some different experiences and help you to develop key soft skills when meeting and working with new people. Another benefit is that it gives you something to talk about in an interview which can help fill those awkward, silent gaps! Employers want to know about you and what makes you interesting and different and being able to talk about a society that you are involved in is a great place to start.

Another tip would be to try and get some volunteering experience. This is not often mandatory for a job application, however it does highlight a level of care and commitment to those around you – this is highly desirable in any job application! More importantly, however, this is a great thing to do to develop your character and personality which will help you in all ways of life.

Similarly, if you are struggling for things to put on your CV, ask a friend or family member for some help. This may seem obvious but is often overlooked. Whilst they can’t write it for you, they may be able to highlight some key skills that they think you have or remind you of some great things that you have done which you could put on your CV. It is easy to overlook certain qualifications so having someone else’s input can be very beneficial.

Upgrading your CV:

If you have built up your CV and feel confident in your experiences, then now is the time to tailor it to the specific application. It is important that you thoroughly read over the job overview and what the employer is looking for. With this, you can then mirror the appropriate skills into your CV and highlight what you can bring to the table. Do your research on the company and make sure you know why it is that you are applying for this company specifically.

Moreover, as great as it can be to have lots of different experiences, it is important that these are highlighted in the right way on your CV. This means that you are not just stating different things that you have done, but more importantly are showcasing how this has demonstrated a particular skill that is the relevant to the role. It is essential that you do not just describe, but instead explain and expand on points that you choose to make.

Finally, be yourself! As I am sure many people have told you, there is no point lying on your CV. Not only will you almost certainly be found out, lying will also never benefit you. You are more likely to be able to speak about something that you are passionate about and is true, then panic and make something up. Employers want to see the real you so make sure that your personality is reflected in your CV where you can and comes across well in interviews.

So what are you waiting for? Use the likes of Instagram and Facebook to find your next society at your university, and start writing that CV. The hardest thing is often starting, so I suggest that you just put pen to paper and write anything that comes to mind. Then you can go back through your work, ensuring you are concise and are demonstrating areas specific to that role.

Good luck!