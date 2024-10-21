How Practising Rejection Therapy Could Transform Your Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From sparking global interest through gaining traction on the viral app ‘Tiktok’ a new

form of psychological therapy has influenced Gen Z to change the way they go about

their lives. Taking the foundations of counter-conditioning exposure therapies,

‘Rejection therapy’ seeks to tackle social norms and help people take control of their

lives again. Whilst many live in fear each day of being their true selves due to fear of

rejection, this intriguing new concept seeks to debunk this narrative and allow people to

reclaim their lives, without fear of social rejection.

As humans, we all possess an innate desire to ‘fit in’. Every day we

unknowingly silence our own wants in order to not be perceived as weird, or an outliner,

in turn conditioning ourselves to believe our individuality isn’t right and is

something that shouldn’t be expressed. Often, we are too scared to be rejected by

others in general, in fear this would spiral into societal isolation.



I often personally withhold asking questions, or trying new things, in fear of judgment,

yet seeing this new trend, I was overtaken with a newfound confidence that maybe I

could try it too. If you haven’t come across it yet, many influencers have jumped onto

this trend of trying ‘rejection therapy’ in which they intentionally ask people for

opportunities in almost certain anticipation that they will be rejection. Subsequently, as

the theory goes, their tolerance to rejection is built up, breaking down the years of

trauma that may be associated with it, and allowing them a sense of new-found

freedom, as they no longer feel the judgment and anger that is often coupled with

rejection. This works on the principles of breaking down ‘ spotlight anxiety’ where we

naturally believe that we are the centre of attention and we focus on our own behaviours

and imperfections which causes insecurities. This proves why many influencers highly

recommend this practice, noting its freeing qualities’ have ‘transformed’ their lives, as

they prove to themselves and a large global audience, that it’s okay to experience

rejection, and it isn’t the end of the world. We might be the centre of our own

perspectives, but that doesn’t mean that we have to be embarrassed.



From an evolutionary standpoint, rejection was formed as a warning to tribe members who stepped out of

line and a signal that they were not acting according to social norms. Rejection was used as

a reminder of the way you should act, breaking down individuality, and perpetuating the

idea of a standard stereotype that we all should fit. In modern society, this can be seen

as shaming those who are different, using rejection as a tool to make them conform,

which often creates a negative cycle associating this rejection with a lack of confidence

in your ‘self’ which has been shamed. Therefore it is evident to any modern viewer why this new trend is so important to helping break down social norms and help people with

their true self-expression.



Now you know its importance throughout time, it’s also useful to know some ways you

could practice rejection therapy, to get onto the path of accepting your individuality and

allow rejection to be a neutral, rather than triggering, part of your life. It’s also essential

to acknowledge that these steps shouldn’t negatively impact other people in your space,

or make you feel in danger whilst trying them out, as there are many ways to try

rejection therapy without doing so. Small safe acts you could take could be simply

asking for a free coffee or discount from your favourite shop! Or even try dancing with

strangers or try busking in the city centre, or asking someone to do it with you. Whilst

some of these may seem trivial or silly to try, the important thing is to do things you

would usually be too scared to, or things you feel that might involve rejection. Whether

you end up completing it or not, this act of taking charge of your fears can help reduce

your anxiety over time by breaking the cycle of avoidance.