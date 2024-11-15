Green Tea’s Overachiever: The Health Benefits of Matcha

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

From Blank Street to your local independent, matcha has taken the drinks industry by storm this year. We all know that a delicious drink is good for the soul, but what else might matcha have in store for your health?

Not familiar with Matcha? It is a close relative of green tea, in fact it is produced from the same plant! Both are processed in a slightly different way, giving Matcha its own unique flavour. Traditionally, green tea is made by soaking the dried leaves in boiling water to make a heartwarming beverage, however matcha consists of the entire leaf ground into a fine powder to produce a vibrant green drink. Making use of the entire leaf seems to present added nutritional value and health benefits, including increased antioxidants and caffeine.

High In Antioxidants

‘Antioxidants’ is a real buzz word in the health and wellness industry. They act to soak up free radicals in the body (small chemicals that are linked to several chronic illnesses). In short, they help your body to maintain a healthy balance within its cells. Theoretically, matcha should act as a natural protectant for our bodies. Much more research is required to generate evidence to help us understand the links between matcha’s antioxidant content and ability to reduce disease.

Slower release of caffeine

Matcha offers a high caffeine content, with a much slower release profile than that of coffee and other caffeinated drinks. The powder contains an amino acid called L-Theanine that allows caffeine to be released over several hours, providing a sustained energy boost and calming effect. This could strike a perfect balance for a productivity boost during deadline season.

Promotes Calmness and reduces stress

In a fast-paced world, we are endlessly hunting for easy stress relief mechanisms. The aforementioned L-Theanine has been the subject of many scientific research studies, resulting in the linking between its presence and the serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain. Thanks to this, matcha is able to promote calmness in some individuals. Furthermore, the slow release of caffeine means that matcha does not have the same anxiety inducing effect that many experience with other caffeinated beverages.

Avoiding Unreliable Claims:

Social media exposes us to a multitude of unverified claims, which are all too common in the health and wellness space. Many matcha brands claim that their drink contributes to skin health, weight loss, blood sugar control and metabolism boosts. As intriguing as these claims may seem, they appear to be an under-researched and over-advertised element of the wellness industry. It is important to view good health as a lifestyle and not simply the result of quick fix ‘health hacks’. If matcha isn’t to your taste there are still many other ways you can contribute to a healthy and balanced lifestyle, whilst still feeling energised!

Ways to Incorporate matcha into your diet: