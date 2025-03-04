The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The viral trend that explains why that £200 bag was basically free

If you have spent any time on TikTok recently, you’ve likely come across the term, girl math. The

trend, which has taken social media by storm, playfully rationalises seemingly impractical

purchases, turning them into logical (or at least emotionally satisfying) decisions. Whether its

convincing yourself that buying a £200 bag is actually free due to the cost per wear ratio, or that

cash transactions don’t count as real spending, girl math is both a humorous and revealing look at

how women approach money.



But beyond the jokes and viral videos, girl math highlights deeper conversations about financial

independence, societal expectations around women’s spending, and the emotional relationships

we have with money.



At its core, girl math is a light-hearted way to justify purchases. The logic might not hold up in an

economics class, but it makes perfect sense when you’re standing at the tills. Some classic

examples include:

If an item is on sale, you’re technically saving money, not spending it.

Splitting a large payment into multiple smaller ones makes it cheaper.

If you return something you originally bought, that’s free money to spend

elsewhere.

elsewhere. If you pay for a holiday before you go, it’s basically a free trip.

Though it is all in good fun, the trend sheds light on how women have been socialised to think

about their spending habits – and how those perceptions tie into broader gender norms.

Unlike traditional financial advice that focuses strictly on numbers, girl math reveals that spending

is often deeply emotional. Many women grow up with complex feelings about money, shaped by

societal narratives that either encourage them to be frugal and responsible or criticise them for

indulging in luxury. For generations, women have been scrutinised for their spending habits –

whether it’s being labelled as frivolous for buying makeup and clothes or shamed for not saving

“enough” meanwhile, men’s spending on hobbies, sports, or technology is rarely subject to the

same critique. Girl math gives women a space to reclaim the joy in spending without guilt, even if

only as a joke.

In the past, women had limited financial autonomy. Just decades ago, women needed a male co-

signer to open a bank account or take out a loan. Today, women are making more financial

decisions than ever before, from investing in the stock market to running businesses. But despite

this progress, financial literacy remains an area where many feel insecure due to outdated gender

stereotypes.

Girl math highlights a unique paradox – while women are gaining financial independence, they’re

also navigating persistent cultural expectations about how they should handle money. The trend

provides a humorous way to engage with financial conversations, but it also raises the question:

why do women feel the need to justify their purchases in the first place?

Society often places conflicting expectations on women regarding their finances. They are

expected to be responsible and budget-conscious, yet they are also encouraged to spend on

beauty, fashion, and self-care to meet societal beauty standards. Women’s financial choices are

frequently scrutinised – whether they choose to save aggressively or splurge on a designer bag,

there’s always commentary.

Men on the other hand, are rarely subjected to the same level of judgement for their financial

decisions. A man investing in a high-end watch is seen as making a wise investment, while a

woman buying an expensive bag is often perceived as wasteful. This discrepancy reflects a larger

issue: the gendered lens through which spending is viewed.

While girl math is mostly light-hearted, some critics argue that it reinforces negative stereotypes

about women being bad with money. If taken too seriously, it could encourage irresponsible

financial habits or perpetuate the idea that women lack financial literacy. However, others see this

math as a way to reclaim narratives in a fun and relatable way. Rather than viewing money through

a rigid, traditional lens, it allows women to engage in financial conversations without fear of

judgement. If anything, the trend can sere as an entry point into deeper discussions about money

management, helping women feel more confident in their financial decisions.



At its heart, girl math is more than just a social media trend – its a reflection of how women

navigate the complexities of money, independence, and societal expectations. Whether you see it

as a harmless joke of a conversation starter about financial empowerment, one thing is clear:

women shouldn’t have to justify their spending to anyone.

So go ahead – buy that latte, treat yourself to that new dress, and enjoy your money however you

see fit. Because at the end of the day, true financial freedom means spending (or saving) on your

own terms.