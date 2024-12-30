Finding a Work-Life Balance During the Winter Holidays 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

After a long Autumn semester, an extended rest during the winter break is a need. With January deadlines and exam preparation looming, finding a healthy balance often proves to be difficult over the festive period. Want to get ahead and avoid last minute cramming? Here are my top tips to balance time with loved ones whilst preparing for the new semester.

1. Create a timetable

Create a work and social calendar, schedule time for revision, assignments, and days off. Be realistic with the amount of work you can complete in the given time- overfilling your timetable is setting yourself up for failure. Keep your timetable flexible and set weekly goals so you can catch up previous days work, but still complete all your weekly tasks.

2. Schedule technology free days

Allow yourself some days to take a break from all work and screens. Giving your mind a rest from the constant flow of social media and work emails can be challenging, but gives your brain a chance to relax! Take some time to appreciate the company of those around you to help you to fully unwind after a long term.

3. Change your environment

Without the library, and your study partners in your student house, revising at home can become isolating. Try to find a local library or set up in a local coffee shop a few days a week to keep your workspace varied and mind fresh. Studying particular topics in different locations can alsohelp with recall!

4. Daily plans

Try to schedule something each day. Whether it is a walk with your family, a Christmas movie night or drinks out with your friends, having something to look forward to at the end of a long day of revision can help to keep you motivated and focused.

5. Take regular breaks

Whilst sitting at a desk for hours on end is certainly proof of your dedication, remembering to take intermittent breaks is an essential part of the process. Sitting in one place for too long can lead to decreased levels of concentration, as well as being an unhealthy habit. A simple excursion to refill your water bottle or have a cup of tea is proven to boost productivity, and mitigate stress.

6. Perfect your Posture

It is easy to slip into bad habits when you are studying hard and feeling the stress, with an especially great cost to your back and neck. Try different working positions – keeping your main screen at eye level, back straight and feet on the floor are all a great start.

7. Sleep

Good quality sleep is the key to unlocking your memory’s best potential. Let your brain rest and store all the information overnight! Take some time for yourself and invest in your evening routine. You could consider including:

Essential oil diffusers – lavender is particularly good!

Blue light glasses and reduced blue light exposure for 2 hours before sleep

Meditation and breathing exercises

Yoga and stretching are a great way to wind down after a long day!

Finally, enjoy your winter break. Effective rest is one of the best things you can do to avoid burn out in the middle of exam season!