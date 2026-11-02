Experiencing Anxiety/Panic Attacks at University: My Personal Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My first experience having a panic attack was back in my geography GCSE exam. At the time, I was frozen with fear, and completely confused as to what was happening to me. Now I wish that I could tell her everything that I know now! Having experienced many panic attacks since, I have gradually accepted that this is an important part of myself, and have become accustomed to the things that care for my anxiety in those moments. University is full of overwhelming environments; big lecture halls, making new friends, exam pressures, speaking in seminars, social events, and so on. Here are my top strategies which help me to relieve both my psychological and physical anxiety symptoms.

To whoever is reading this, I hope that you can find some comfort in knowing that you are not alone and that these tips may help you find some peace in those anxious moments.

Giving myself permission to leave

The biggest mental shift that has completely reframed how I experience anxiety is simply giving myself permission to leave. One thing that a panic attack is guaranteed to make me feel is trapped. In my experience, rising feelings of fear often occur in daunting situations where I feel that it would be difficult to leave easily. For example, large lecture halls or a social event that I promised I would attend. There is something empowering in reminding myself that, actually, I am an adult, and I am allowed to leave situations which escalate my anxiety. For example, there is no shame in leaving the room in the middle of a lecture to breathe some fresh air. Often, the distraction of a gentle walk is enough to calm down my heart rate and quiet my racing mind. While it is important to challenge your anxiety and gently push yourself outside of your comfort zone to build confidence, there is a healthy threshold of doing so, until alarm bells ring. You are absolutely allowed to, wherever you can, leave situations that escalate anxiety.

Try not to compare myself to others

Back when I was 16, I had heard of panic attacks, but never actually knew what one would look/feel like. There are times when I feel like I am the only person to go through them, especially because I’ve still, to this day, never seen another person go through it. For a long time I felt isolated – how come I have to experience this and seemingly nobody else does? The reality is that everybody is so unique, and we all experience big, scary emotions which manifest themselves in different ways. Just because I haven’t seen examples doesn’t mean that people aren’t going through it; they may be experiencing it behind closed doors. For example, I have always been a proud crier, because I believe that crying is one of the best ways to release built-up emotions. However, I have plenty of friends who almost never cry, and don’t feel like crying helps them whatsoever. Instead, they release their emotions in their own unique way that works for them. The less time I spend comparing my experiences to others and searching for answers, the more time I can spend being gracious and caring towards my feelings. Really, we all need to be kinder and more patient with ourselves.

Knowing when to ask for help

There is no shame in asking for help, at any time, ever! Whether you’re going through the worst or best time in your life, it is always worth checking in with a loved one or professional. Nobody knows yourself more than you do, so if something doesn’t feel right, it most likely isn’t. Simply having my feelings validated has made a world of difference in feeling that bit less alone. Opening up to loved ones about the situations that I feel anxious in, or symptoms of my anxiety, has allowed them to be supportive of me in those moments. However, it is always important to only share what you feel comfortable with others.

Ultimately, being kind and patient with yourself is the most important thing of all.