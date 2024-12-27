Embracing the Cold: Life Lessons from the Winter Seasons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Winter is now in full swing, and this season can be difficult for many of us. Whether this is due to the shorter, darker days, the cold, the grey skies and bare trees, or because Christmas is a hard time of year for you, we often find ourselves wishing away the months and longing for the brightness and bloom of spring and summer again! However, there’s actually a lot that the seasons can teach us about life, winter in particular. This could also be applied if you are going through a ‘winter season’ in your life – a period of time which feels dark and unchanging, when things are not flourishing even though you are wishing they would.

The winter season shows us that nothing can bloom all year round. This is unsustainable. The trees couldn’t always be green and full of fruit, nor could the flowers be in constant bloom. Winter is part of the natural life cycle, that ensures summer can come again. Accepting this is important because then winter stops seeming like a punishment. We also appreciate summer far more because we have winter. We are part of nature itself, so listen to it – allow yourself to fluctuate as part of it, and treat yourself gently.

Winter teaches us to rest. Nature slows down. In order forthings to bloom, things have to die. The earth sleeps under blankets of snow and animals go into hibernation. Trees give up their leaves and go into a resting phase to conserve energy until temperatures rise again. Allow yourself too to rest without feeling guilty – it is essential for life. Take more breaks from studying, cosy up and watch Christmas films, spend time with friends, read a book, go and visit the pub or decorate a Christmas cake and reflect on the year! Being prepared going into the season is important too – if you’re aware beforehand that you may find it hard, you can have things in place already that can help you through it.

The beauty of winter is often less obvious (especially in the UK when it can be so grey!) that it is during the bright, sun-soaked days of summer. However, it is still there to be found, even if it’s a different type of beauty and requires a little more effort. Fairy lights and candles are great ways of making inside spaces beautiful and cosy. Snow and frost gleams in the early morning. It’s a time for roaring fires and buying pastries from cafés. The feeling of community at Christmastime is beautiful. Planning walks on the rare sunny days feels like such a blessing.

In a world that is increasingly built around obtaining instant gratification, winter is a show of patience and resilience. The trees and earth don’t try and rush on to spring. They patiently withstand the storms and rain. You can find other ways to appreciate where you are, and focus on what you can control, like building routines that are good for you and making sure to set aside time for things you enjoy. Finding what you can be grateful for even when it’s not obvious or easy makes the days brighter, and allows you to find sources of internal, personal joy that aren’t as dependent on external circumstances. Colder times lead you to develop this strength in yourself, and to find your own brightness in darkness. This idea is epitomised in a quote from the philosopher Albert Camus – ‘In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer’.

From the outside, winter can seem very stagnant and full of decay, but there is still progress, even if it isn’t visible. Roots are still slowly growing and getting ready for spring. Don’t get discouraged if you aren’t reaping the rewards of your hard work and efforts yet – just because it isn’t visible it doesn’t mean that nothing is happening, and it may just take time before you seen any physical change from your efforts.

Nature doesn’t stress and worry in winter about spring. It doesn’t rush or compare itself to past years, it just is, because spring is inevitable. It knows it will come and it always does. No season lasts forever, and change is good. And every time, green shoots will start sprouting, and the earth will be radiant and shimmering again. I often like to go for walks in the same places throughout the year and try to notice little details in how they change through the seasons. Though it can fill me with a kind of grief when hillsides that used to be covered in streams of wildflowers are bare and grey, knowing that they will undoubtedly be colourful once again is incredibly hopeful. Look forward to sunnier days because it is inevitable that they are ahead, and the earth shows you that. And just as the flowers will bloom again, so shall you.