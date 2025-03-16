This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Drive to Survive, debuting in 2019, gave a never before insight on a global scale to the ins and outs of F1. This Netflix show is an original documentary series that follows the sports lives of drivers, team owners and other key figures in Formula One as they traverse the World Championship. With millions of viewers globally and, according to YouGov’s study, 26% of DTS viewers being new to F1, it is an undeniable fact that this show has contributed heavily to the growing global popularity of this sport – particularly in the US. However, the ever-repeated question circling the fans and online media of F1 is whether Drive to Survive is benefiting or damaging the sport.

The Pros:

Netflix’s global reach has allowed an opening for new viewers, especially those who typically would not watch motorsports – leading to a surge in younger fans who have grown up with streaming services and social media as the primary source of entertainment. Drive to Survive’s fast-paced, dramatic editing style allowed for a potential reality TV series compared to the traditional sports documentary – appealing to audiences that surpass the hardcore F1 community.

A notable shift in the relationship between fans and sports has come from a humanisation of the drivers, showcasing these 20 drivers as not just elite athletes but as people with goals, ambitions, struggles and relationships with each other. Figures such as Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have become quick fan favourites, garnering fans who are heavily invested in their emotional journeys and personalities, creating an accessible aspect of this sport through Drive to Survive.

It is also with the help of Netflix that F1 has been able to break into the American sports landscape. F1 has always been a global sport, garnering attention primarily in Europe, Australia and South America; yet the glitz and glamour of North America has continuously been overshadowed by Nascar and Indy racing when focusing on Motorsport. It is with this series that Formula 1 has soared into the limelight, with American viewership skyrocketing, allowing for a capitalisation with a growing American audience, including races in Miami (2022) and Las Vegas (2023) on top of the already popular Austin Grand Prix. These events have become mass entertainment spectacles, including A-List celebrities, concerts and, a luxury experience directly tailored to the American appetite.

The Cons:

Whilst Drive to Survive has undeniably helped support and grow the F1 community, there continues to be significant criticism over the show’s integrity from long-time F1 fans, teams, and even drivers. The show’s heavy use of dramatisingthe tedious, selective editing, or even fabricating rivalries between drivers and teams calls for questioning over authenticity— that they are shaping F1 into something it is not.

Anyone will tell you that F1 is a naturally competitive sport. However, Netflix has been accused of distorting the seasons’ storylines.

Some examples –

Norris vs Ricciardo (Season 4)

A portrayal of two fan favourites appearing to be in a tense and unfriendly relationship during the 2021 season caused backlash from fans of both drivers. While the two were never best friends, Norris stated there was no deep-seated rivalry, as portrayed online. It is one of countless over-dramaticisationsseen in DTS.

Carlos Sainz’s Victory in 2022 (Season 5)

Another heavy backlash of DTS is omitting the essential details. In 2022, Carlos Sainz won his first race during the British Grand Prix, yet no mention of this was seen in the 10 episodes. A similar omission was made for Kevin Magnussen’s surprise pole in Sao Paulo in the same season. These examples of discluding important milestones have led to heavy criticism of the show manipulating what could be considered ‘important’ rather than showcasing the season as it unfolds.

Some drivers, such as three-time world champion Max Verstappen, have been one of the most vocal critics of Drive to Survive, refusing to participate in the show, citing concerns over the misrepresentation of drivers and their relationships, furthering that Netflix has created fake rivalries to create drama. Other drivers have expressed similar scepticism, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton acknowledging the positive impact of F1’s popularity but warning against the accuracy. Once again, this creates the notion of whether Drive to Survive is an accurate portrayal of an introduction to the sport.

Drive to Survive’s popularity has created a significant divide between those who consider themselves ‘long-time’ F1 fans and casual viewers. Traditional fans argue over the simplification of F1, saying that it reduces the sport’s high complexities and that fans are more drawn into the drama portrayed on the show than the technical and strategic aspects of racing. Frustrations continue as some feel the Netflix storyline overshadows the rich history of 75 years of racing.

A Double-Edged Sword:

It is undeniable that Drive to Survive has wholly revolutionised the sport on a global scale. It has introduced millions of new fans, allowed for growth in America and transformed F1 into a mainstream spectacle. Yet, this success has come with a cost, seen through the tendencies to overdramatise and selectively edit, causing a potential misrepresentation of the sport for some fans and calling questioning over authenticity.

Ultimately, Drive to Survive has served as a blessing and curse for Formula 1. Allowing for an entertaining show during the winter break, where long-time fans and newer fans alike can enjoy reliving the previous season, there are struggles in maintaining a balance between entertainment and authenticity. With Season 7 of Drive to Survive dropping on the 7th of March, I am excited to see the presentation of the turbulent 2024 season.