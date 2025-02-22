Breaking the Silence: Embracing the Power of Asking for Help

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest lessons I have learned in my final year of university is the

importance of asking for help. For years I hesitated, whether out of pride, fear, or

reluctance, believing that seeking assistance would make me appear weak or

incapable. However, over the past year, I have realised that this belief is simply

untrue.

The Pressure of Perfection

It is easy to get caught up in social media trends, such as the “Rory Gilmore

aesthetic”, the idea of being an effortlessly high-achieving student who has

everything under control. The reality, however, is that life doesn’t always go as

planned. No matter how hard we try, challenges arise, and setbacks happen. Even

Rory Gilmore herself faced difficulties and moments of self-doubt.

The truth is that despite our best efforts, things don’t always work out the way we

hope. We may not always get the grades or opportunities we feel we deserve, and

that can be discouraging. But rather than struggling in silence, reaching out for help

can make all the difference.

Overcoming Setbacks Through Support

Last year, I had a difficult experience with a professor that left me feeling

discouraged and anxious about returning to university. During an interaction that

should have been professional and supportive, I was instead met with

condescension and unwarranted criticism. The professor’s dismissive attitude and

harsh words made me feel incompetent and unworthy of my place at university.

Rather than receiving constructive feedback, I was made to feel as though my efforts

were in vain, which shattered my confidence and planted a seed of self-doubt that

lingered for months.

Over time, I began to suspect that the professor’s behaviour was not just

unprofessional but driven by ulterior motives. Whether it was a personal bias, an

attempt to exert control, or a desire to undermine my progress, their actions had a

lasting impact on my self-perception and academic journey. My confidence and self-

esteem took a serious hit, making me question whether I was smart enough to be

studying my degree, or even if I deserved to be at university at all. Although I

understood that the situation was due to the professor’s abuse of power, it still

deeply affected me.

Despite my doubts, I knew I needed to explore my options, so I reached out to the

university welfare and support team. They were incredibly kind and reassuring,

helping me understand that the incident was not my fault. They advised me to speak

with the university’s Report and Support team, as well as other wellbeing services, to

help ease my anxieties about returning to my studies.

I wish I could say that everything was smooth sailing after that, but navigating my

final year has still been overwhelming at times. Between job applications,

assignments, and my dissertation, there have been moments of intense stress.

While I don’t have a simple answer for avoiding feelings of overwhelm, I have

learned that there is no shame in asking for help. Thanks to the support of the

university’s academic support team and my personal tutor, I am now on track to

graduate in June with a strong grade. More importantly, through seeking support, I

have regained confidence in myself and my abilities. Without asking for help, I don’t

know if I would have been able to manage as well as I have.

How to Seek Help When You Need It

If you are struggling, here are some steps you can take:

 Reach out to friends and family – Talking to loved ones can provide

emotional support and reassurance.

 Speak to personal tutors or module convenors – They can offer academic

guidance and practical solutions to your concerns.

 Utilise university services – Many universities offer support through

services such as Welfare, Report and Support, and Disability Services.

 Seek professional counselling or therapy – Mental health professionals

can help you develop coping strategies and provide emotional support tailored

to your situation.

 Join study groups or peer support networks – Engaging with others facing

similar challenges can foster motivation and shared learning.

 Establish a self-care routine – Prioritising sleep, nutrition, exercise, and

relaxation can significantly improve your resilience and ability to handle

stress.

 Break tasks into manageable steps – When overwhelmed, setting small,

achievable goals can make work feel less daunting and more structured.

Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength. It shows resilience,

self-awareness, and a willingness to grow. Struggles are a natural part of life, but we

don’t have to face them alone. Seeking support does not diminish our achievements.

Instead, it empowers us to keep pushing forward, to learn, and to grow into the best

versions of ourselves. If you are feeling overwhelmed, know that there is always a

way forward, and there are people ready to support you. You are capable, you are

deserving, and you are never alone, so never be afraid to reach out.