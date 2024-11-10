As the days grow shorter, and temperatures drop, many people
experience a shift in mood known as seasonal depression, or Seasonal
Affective Disorder (SAD). This can particularly be hard to deal with at
university, especially as the seasons changing seem to coincide with
deadline season! Here are 10 useful tips which help me, and hopefully
will help you too.
1- Embrace Light Therapy
This is something I discovered last year, and I found it really helped. A
light therapy box mimics natural sunlight, helping to regulate your body’s
internal clock and improve mood. Aim for about 20-30 minutes of
exposure each morning to reap the benefits. This especially helps on
practically gloomy days, when you are missing the sun!
2- Go Outside
Speaking of the sun, or lack thereof, even on overcast days, natural
light can make a significant difference. The morning sun is particularly
useful, as it provides us with vital vitamin D that our brains need, even
in the winter. Take short walks during daylight hours, or simply sit
outside to soak up the sunlight. This exposure helps increase serotonin
levels and can elevate your mood.
3- Stay Active
Regular physical activity is crucial for mental health. Aim for at least 30
minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. Whether it’s a
brisk walk, yoga, or dancing in your living room, walking around the lake
or home from uni, moving your body can boost endorphins and alleviate
depressive symptoms.
4- Create a Routine
A Routine is significantly important for your mental health, especially in
the winter. Establishing a consistent daily routine can provide structure
and a sense of normalcy. Set regular times for waking, eating, working,
and relaxing. This predictability can help counter feelings of chaos or
disorganization, feelings that might be common when it starts getting
dark so early.
5- Talk to your friends
Social support is essential during tough times. Chances are, lots of
other people are feeling similar, and so sharing your feelings may help
you feel less alone; while also making you feel better in the process.
6- Focus on Nutrition
A well-balanced diet can have a profound effect on your mood. Prioritize
foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. Omega-3
fatty acids, found in fish etc, may be particularly beneficial for mental
health. The most common helper when it comes to nutrition is Vitamin D
and C tablets, something I find hugely beneficial.
7- Limit Alcohol and Caffeine
While this may be difficult to do, especially as a university student in
deadline season, I found that multiple cups of coffee or excessive
drinking on a night out can heighten feelings of anxiety and depression,
due to their physiological effects, so try and limit their intake.
8- Practice Mindfulness
Mindfulness practices, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or
yoga, can help reduce stress and increase awareness of your thoughts
and feelings. As well as this, creating a peaceful living environment can
help, I’ve always found that decorating my room helps with cold, dark
evenings, especially fairy lights!
9-Seek Professional Support
If seasonal depression feels overwhelming, don’t hesitate to seek help
from a mental health professional. The University has multiple welfare
outlets, such as the ResX team in halls, the welfare team, subject
support coordinators, and lastly the university counselling service. If you
don’t feel comfortable talking directly to someone, the nightline service
is a particularly useful service to call.
10- Set Small, Achievable Goals
When motivation wanes, setting small, manageable goals can create a
sense of accomplishment. Whether it’s completing a household chore or
engaging in a hobby, celebrating small victories can boost your mood
and encourage motivation, especially useful when it comes to
deadlines.