As the days grow shorter, and temperatures drop, many people

experience a shift in mood known as seasonal depression, or Seasonal

Affective Disorder (SAD) . This can particularly be hard to deal with at

university, especially as the seasons changing seem to coincide with

deadline season! Here are 10 useful tips which help me, and hopefully

will help you too.

1- Embrace Light Therapy

This is something I discovered last year, and I found it really helped. A

light therapy box mimics natural sunlight, helping to regulate your body’s

internal clock and improve mood. Aim for about 20-30 minutes of

exposure each morning to reap the benefits. This especially helps on

practically gloomy days, when you are missing the sun!

2- Go Outside

Speaking of the sun, or lack thereof, even on overcast days, natural

light can make a significant difference. The morning sun is particularly

useful, as it provides us with vital vitamin D that our brains need, even

in the winter. Take short walks during daylight hours, or simply sit

outside to soak up the sunlight. This exposure helps increase serotonin

levels and can elevate your mood.

3- Stay Active

Regular physical activity is crucial for mental health. Aim for at least 30

minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. Whether it’s a

brisk walk, yoga, or dancing in your living room, walking around the lake

or home from uni, moving your body can boost endorphins and alleviate

depressive symptoms.

4- Create a Routine

A Routine is significantly important for your mental health, especially in

the winter. Establishing a consistent daily routine can provide structure

and a sense of normalcy. Set regular times for waking, eating, working,

and relaxing. This predictability can help counter feelings of chaos or

disorganization, feelings that might be common when it starts getting

dark so early.

5- Talk to your friends

Social support is essential during tough times. Chances are, lots of

other people are feeling similar, and so sharing your feelings may help

you feel less alone; while also making you feel better in the process.

6- Focus on Nutrition

A well-balanced diet can have a profound effect on your mood. Prioritize

foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. Omega-3

fatty acids, found in fish etc, may be particularly beneficial for mental

health. The most common helper when it comes to nutrition is Vitamin D

and C tablets, something I find hugely beneficial.

7- Limit Alcohol and Caffeine

While this may be difficult to do, especially as a university student in

deadline season, I found that multiple cups of coffee or excessive

drinking on a night out can heighten feelings of anxiety and depression,

due to their physiological effects, so try and limit their intake.

8- Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness practices, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or

yoga, can help reduce stress and increase awareness of your thoughts

and feelings. As well as this, creating a peaceful living environment can

help, I’ve always found that decorating my room helps with cold, dark

evenings, especially fairy lights!

9-Seek Professional Support

If seasonal depression feels overwhelming, don’t hesitate to seek help

from a mental health professional. The University has multiple welfare

outlets, such as the ResX team in halls, the welfare team, subject

support coordinators, and lastly the university counselling service. If you

don’t feel comfortable talking directly to someone, the nightline service

is a particularly useful service to call.

10- Set Small, Achievable Goals

When motivation wanes, setting small, manageable goals can create a

sense of accomplishment. Whether it’s completing a household chore or

engaging in a hobby, celebrating small victories can boost your mood

and encourage motivation, especially useful when it comes to

deadlines.